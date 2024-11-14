The Orioles’ wild card sweep at the hands of the Kansas City Royals was painful for everyone on Baltimore’s side, but especially for outfielder Colton Cowser, who broke his hand in Game 2. But a brutal ending doesn’t take away from what was a phenomenal season for Cowser, who was named a finalist for the American League Rookie of the Year award Monday night.

Cowser joins co-hosts Adam Jones and Jerry Coleman on The Adam Jones Podcast to discuss his recovery (1:00), what he’s learned in his first two MLB seasons (1:20), handling fame (5:50), mooing from fans (8:37), small market teams (10:05), the Orioles’ clubhouse chemistry (12:10), Baltimore’s coaching changes (17:30), Rookie of the Year voting (19:30), offseason plans (21:50) and more.

Later in the episode, Adam and Jerry talk about MLB free agency (32:00), the offseason (35:20), fan interactions (43:30) and more.

You can find all episodes of The Adam Jones Podcast here.