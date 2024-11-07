“She is gone! Gibby, meet Freddie!”

Freddie Freeman’s walk-off grand slam in Game 1 of the 2024 World Series will go down as one of the greatest moments in baseball history, and Fox Sports broadcaster Joe Davis’ call of that play will live on with it.

On the latest episode of The Adam Jones Podcast, Davis joins co-hosts Adam Jones and Jerry Coleman to discuss calling Freeman’s home run (1:00), covering superstar Shohei Ohtani (3:54), interacting with Yankees fans (10:10), avoiding bias in broadcasting (14:00), miking up players (16:20), working with Orel Hershiser (17:34), calling different sports (19:38), Fernando Valenzuela (20:20), the Orioles (22:03), star Clayton Kershaw (23:25) and more.

Later in the podcast, Adam and Jerry talk about the O’s who missed out on Gold Gloves (29:25), the Ravens (36:35), the big-market World Series (41:12) and more.

