Nobody in baseball hit more home runs than Mark Trumbo in 2016. The Orioles slugger mashed 47 “Trumbombs” in the only All-Star season of his career, earning him a three-year, $37.5 million deal the following offseason.

On the latest episode of The Adam Jones Podcast, Trumbo joins co-hosts Adam Jones and Jerry Coleman to discuss life after baseball (1:00), his demeanor on the field (4:00), his best days in Baltimore (11:55), his three-year contract with the Orioles (17:00), what he misses about his playing days (18:55), the current Orioles (20:07) and changes in MLB (24:20).

Later in the podcast, Adam and Jerry talk about the release of closer Craig Kimbrel (32:00), Coby Mayo’s demotion (35:12), Shohei Ohtani’s season with the Dodgers (37:10), the bizarre CJ Abrams story (39:25) and more.

You can find all episodes of The Adam Jones Podcast here.