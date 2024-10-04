A roller-coaster season for the Orioles screeched to a halt Wednesday, as Baltimore was swept by Kansas City in the Wild Card Series. But there could be big offseason moves on the horizon.

On the latest episode of The Adam Jones Podcast, co-hosts Adam Jones and Jerry Coleman dissect the O’s offensive struggles (1:30), Bobby Witt Jr.’s excellent series (8:15), Baltimore’s plate approach (13:40), the effects of the left field wall (18:30), the attendance (22:20), the next steps for the organization (26:55) and the rest of the playoff field (32:00).

Later in the episode, Adam and Jerry discuss the death of Pete Rose (34:25), Adam’s favorite playoff memories (44:50) and more.

You can find all episodes of The Adam Jones Podcast here.