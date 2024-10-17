Quintin Berry was standing on the steps of the dugout, his arms raised in the air, when the go-ahead run crossed the plate. His exuberance, caught by the TBS broadcast, will always be a part of the iconic 2014 American League Division Series game when Delmon Young’s three-run double gave the Baltimore Orioles a 7-6 lead over the Detroit Tigers. Berry’s big league career was brief, but he’s found another career in coaching and currently serves as the first-base coach for the Milwaukee Brewers.

On the latest episode of The Adam Jones Podcast, Berry joins co-hosts Adam Jones and Jerry Coleman to discuss what Adam was like in high school (1:20), the coaching staff in Milwaukee (2:25), how MLB coaches implement their strategies (3:25), coaching the Brewers’ young outfielders (4:10), his MLB career (5:50), being a first-base coach (9:55), who controls the run game in MLB (14:15), his future with the Brewers (16:10), Young’s double (18:00), managers getting angry (20:05) and more.

Later on the podcast, Adam and Jerry talk about the Orioles’ coaching changes (30:05), the MLB playoffs (35:15), the Ravens’ four-game win streak (38:50), the O’s free agents (41:10) and more.

