On the latest episode of The Adam Jones Podcast, Victorino joins co-hosts Adam Jones and Jerry Coleman to discuss his World Series memories (0:50), dealing with unruly fans (4:25), hitting a grand slam in the Fall Classic (7:50), free agency (14:15), his cameo on “Hawaii Five-O” and more.

Later in the show, Adam and Jerry talk about the Orioles’ Gold Glove finalists (25:57) and the Dodgers’ World Series championship (33:55).

