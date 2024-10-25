Steve Pearce didn’t just make his way around the diamond in his 13-year big league career — playing at least one game at five positions — but around the American League East, too. Pearce, the Most Valuable Player of the 2018 World Series, suited up for all five AL East teams.

Pearce joins co-hosts Adam Jones and Jerry Coleman on The Adam Jones Podcast to discuss his World Series memories (1:53), in-game communication (7:16), memories of playing next to Adam (9:00), winning World Series MVP (13:50), his return to Baltimore (15:45), what he misses about the game (19:38) and more.

Later, Adam and Jerry talk about the Orioles’ coaching carousel (24:41), the departure of head trainer Brian Ebel (28:10), the Yankees-Dodgers matchup (31:34), the best nicknames in sports (36:00) and more.

You can find all episodes of The Adam Jones Podcast here.