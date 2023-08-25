Adam Jones to retire as an Oriole

Published 8/25/2023 11:42 a.m. EDT

Former Orioles outfielder Adam Jones walks back to the dugout with the Oriole Bird at the first game of their series against the Yankees on July 28, 2023 at Camden Yards. (Dylan Thiessen/The Baltimore Banner)
Adam Jones wasn’t always here. The outfielder began his career with the Seattle Mariners and finished it with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

But Jones adopted Baltimore soon after his arrival, just as the city adopted him. And now the two will be forever linked: Jones will retire as an Oriole on Sept. 15.

Jones arrived in Baltimore in 2008 as part of a trade that sent pitcher Erik Bedard to the Mariners, and he quickly established himself as the everyday center fielder. He went on to earn five All-Star appearances with the Orioles and played 1,613 games for them.

The star was a large part of the Orioles’ best seasons in the mid-2010s while also featuring for Team USA in the 2017 World Baseball Classic — where he made an unreal catch in center field to rob a home run. Jones helped lead the Orioles to three playoff appearances, and he was a key part of a 2014 roster that won 96 games and finished at the top of the American League East for the first time since 1997.

The end of Jones’ time in Baltimore occurred right as the rebuild began. He blocked a trade to the Philadelphia Phillies in 2018, invoking his 10-and-5 rights — 10 years of MLB service time and five years with the same organization, offering a player a full no-trade clause.

That allowed Jones to see out the end of his contract with the Orioles, and he went on to join the Diamondbacks the following season, played in Japan and then retired. He currently hosts The Adam Jones Podcast, in partnership with The Baltimore Banner.

Now, though, Jones will retire again — only this time as a member of the team with whom he made the largest impact.

