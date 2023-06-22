Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman one step closer to making first All-Star team

Published 6/22/2023 6:47 p.m. EDT, Updated 6/22/2023 6:48 p.m. EDT

Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman (35) jogs to home plate after hitting a solo homer in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees on Sunday, April 9. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)
Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.

T-Mobile Park has always held a special place in Adley Rutschman’s heart.

As a kid, it was where Rutschman got to watch major league games, him and his family making the drive to Seattle from their hometown in Oregon. Soon, the stadium may take on a new meaning for him. Come next month, it could be the place where he starts his first major league All-Star game.

Phase one of MLB All-Star voting concluded on Thursday, with Rutschman receiving the most votes among American League catchers. Rutschman and the Rangres’ Jonah Heim, who received the second-most votes, will now move on to phase two. The vote totals will be re-set, and the winner of that round will be the AL starting catcher at the Midsummer Classic on July 11.

Phase two voting begins Monday at noon on MLB.com. Fans can vote once a day until June 29. The winners will be announced on ESPN at 7 p.m. later that day. No other Orioles players advanced to phase two, though they could still be named to the team. A player ballot determines the rest of the roster: five starters, three relief pitchers and eight position players.

If he wins, Rutschman will be the first Orioles catcher to earn this honor since Terry Kennedy in 1987.

Rutschman hasn’t tracked the results at all during the voting process — and didn’t want to know where he stood when asked either. For him, it’s been a matter of when, not if, he makes an All-Star game. Outside of making his major league debut and maybe one day winning a World Series, Rutshman said getting to share the field with the best of the best has always been one of his top goals.

“It’s definitely up there,” he told the Baltimore Banner.

Rutschman, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, is hitting .272 with 10 home runs in a team-high 71 games played this season. Since his debut last May, the Orioles are 107-77 with Rutschman in the lineup, a .581 winning percentage.

danielle.allentuck@thebaltimorebanner.com

Sign Up for Alerts
Get notified of need-to-know
info from The Banner
Sign Up for AlertsSelect the type of alerts you’d like to receive
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsEnter your phone number
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsA confirmation text has been sent.