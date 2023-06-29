Orioles star catcher Adley Rutschman fell short of being named a starter for the American League in the 2023 MLB All-Star Game when the results of the final round of fan voting were announced Thursday.

Despite leading all AL catchers in votes after phase one of all-star voting, Rutschman finished with 48 percent of the vote in phase two and lost the starting spot to Jonah Heim of the Rangers. The 25-year-old Rutschman can still be named a reserve for the AL on Sunday through the player ballot that makes up the remainder of the roster.

Rutschman, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 MLB draft, has emerged as one of the best young players in baseball in just his second MLB season. A little over a year ago, he was making his MLB debut on May 21 as the Orioles were headed towards their sixth consecutive losing season. Fast forward to today, he’s a cornerstone player for Baltimore and the Orioles have the fourth-best record in baseball.

Rutschman’s rookie season in 2022 was one of the best on record for a catcher, and he’s only gotten better in 2023. In his second season, the switch-hitter leads all qualified American League catchers in hits (75), on-base percentage (.378), walks (52), and times on base (127). He ranks near the leaders in average (second, .268), RBIs (third, 34), and home runs (tied for fourth, 10). Defensively, Rutschman is one the best in the sport, leading all AL catchers in fielding percentage.

In addition to making his MLB debut and winning a World Series, appearing in the Midsummer Classic has always been a goal of his.

Making the 2023 game in Seattle would mean a lot for Rutschman on a personal level, too. Born in Oregon, he often traveled north to Seattle for Mariners games as a kid to watch major league games and the city has always held a special place in his heart. Now he’ll wait and see if he gets to check that off his list of goals and play in one of baseball’s biggest games in a city that inspired him.