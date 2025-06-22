NEW YORK — The first trip to the injured list in Adley Rutschman’s major league career will keep him there for at least a month. The mild left oblique strain Rutschman suffered will sideline him until after the All-Star break, interim manager Tony Mansolino said.

The 27-year-old catcher has avoided any lengthy absence to this point, but he’s just one of several Orioles to suffer injury setbacks this season. Rutschman became the 21st player to land on the injured list this year when Baltimore placed him there ahead of Saturday’s loss to the New York Yankees.

“He wants to play. He’s kind of going stir-crazy, and I think the fact it is mild in nature probably makes it a little harder for him,” Mansolino said. “For Adley, he feels something small right there. We all know, abdominal and oblique injuries, if you push those things, it can get really ugly, and instead of being three, four weeks, it can be three months.

“So, for Adley, he feels something small, he feels something mild. They went and got an MRI, they checked it out, validated that,” Mansolino continued. “In his mind, he probably thinks he can possibly go out there, but obviously we know medically that’s not the smart thing to do.”

The All-Star break will take place between July 14 and July 17. Rutschman hasn’t produced the numbers required to participate in the Midsummer Classic, though he has improved of late.

Rutschman is hitting .227 with a .691 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. Since May 11, though, Rutschman’s average is .263 with a .776 OPS.

Rutschman’s influence extends beyond his offensive metrics. He has developed a strong rapport with the team’s pitching.

“It’s a gut punch,” right-hander Zach Eflin said. “You never want to see guys go down, but you know, we’ve got to figure out a way to keep winning.”

Baltimore finds itself in a hole at 33-43. They are 11 games back of the American League East lead, but the final wild card spot is only six games away. Losing Rutschman — let alone the host of other players for chunks of this season — hasn’t helped the comeback bid.

In addition to Rutschman’s updated timeline, the Orioles optioned right-hander Yennier Cano and recalled right-hander Yaramil Hiraldo in a bullpen reshuffle needed after several brief appearances from the team’s starting rotation and a 16-game stretch without an off day that won’t end until Wednesday. Cano was one of the few relievers with minor league options available.

Outfielder Tyler O’Neill, who is recovering from a shoulder impingement, will begin a rehab assignment with High-A Aberdeen on Sunday. And infielder Jordan Westburg’s sprained left index finger should keep him out only two to three games, Mansolino surmised.

The injury to Westburg comes as a surprise considering he was wearing the same sliding mitt on his left hand that he has worn for years.

Cano’s performance from the bullpen has had several highs and several lows his 2023 All-Star campaign. It’s especially noticeable this year. In his last eight innings, Cano has allowed five runs, with four of those coming in one outing. His WHIP is 1.75 in those frames.

“It starts ultimately with the amount of innings we’ve had to cover here recently with the bullpen,” Mansolino said. “We need a fresh arm. You have limited amount of bullpen guys with options, so there’s really just a couple to choose from.”

Besides Cano, left-hander Keegan Akin and right-hander Félix Bautista are the lone relievers with options available. But Mansolino said Cano could also use a break, which would allow himself time to tweak certain parts of his game.

“We have to look at the last three, four months, last year, and understand that Yennier Cano has been good at times,” Mansolino said. “He’s been up and down. I think everybody can admit that. And this could be a really good opportunity for Yenny to go down right now and make a small adjustment, whatever needs to be made, to get back to being Yenny Cano.”