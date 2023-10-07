ALDS Game 1 at Camden Yards delayed by rain

The start of the first game of the American League Division Series between the Orioles and Rangers is delayed due to inclement weather.

First pitch is expected at 2:15 p.m., an hour after the original start time. Pregame festivities — including Joan Jett singing the national anthem and Adam Jones throwing out the first pitch — will go on as planned.

The delay, though, could cause even more downtown traffic once the game ends. Neighboring M&T Bank Stadium is hosting a Billy Joel-Stevie Nicks concert on Saturday night. Gates and parking lots for that event open at 5:30 p.m., with the show slated to begin a 7 p.m. Baseball games are, on average, about three hours, meaning a herd of Orioles’ fans could be departing at the same time as concert-goers are arriving.

CFG Bank Arena, less than half a mile from Camden Yards and M&T Bank Stadium, also has a concert on Saturday night, adding even more congestion to the area.