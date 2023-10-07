ALDS Game 1 at Camden Yards delayed by rain

Published 10/7/2023 1:13 p.m. EDT, Updated 10/7/2023 1:14 p.m. EDT

A fan sits in the stand with an umbrella as they wait for the start of Game 1 of an American League Division Series baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Texas Rangers, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Baltimore, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)

The start of the first game of the American League Division Series between the Orioles and Rangers is delayed due to inclement weather.

First pitch is expected at 2:15 p.m., an hour after the original start time. Pregame festivities — including Joan Jett singing the national anthem and Adam Jones throwing out the first pitch — will go on as planned.

The delay, though, could cause even more downtown traffic once the game ends. Neighboring M&T Bank Stadium is hosting a Billy Joel-Stevie Nicks concert on Saturday night. Gates and parking lots for that event open at 5:30 p.m., with the show slated to begin a 7 p.m. Baseball games are, on average, about three hours, meaning a herd of Orioles’ fans could be departing at the same time as concert-goers are arriving.

CFG Bank Arena, less than half a mile from Camden Yards and M&T Bank Stadium, also has a concert on Saturday night, adding even more congestion to the area.

