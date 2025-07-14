ATLANTA — Ryan O’Hearn has asked his family a favor. Please, do not send him the latest speculation on what his immediate future could have in store for him.

“I think it can be a distraction,” the Orioles first baseman and designated hitter said in his media availability Monday during his first All-Star Game appearance. Even here, during a celebration of O’Hearn’s superb first half of play, Baltimore’s lone representative for the American League fielded questions about the trade deadline.

“It’s hard to ignore, for sure, but I try to stay off my phone as much as possible,” O’Hearn said. “Be where my feet are, focus on my team. The Baltimore Orioles right now are my team. In my mind, we’re trying to make a miraculous comeback. And if a trade happens when it gets close to the trade deadline or whatever it may be, that’s the nature of the business. But at this moment I’m a Baltimore Oriole and I’m trying to win games for the O’s.”

The comeback for the Orioles will need to be more miraculous by the day, even with improved performances over the last month.

Since May 30, Baltimore is 24-16. Since firing manager Brandon Hyde on May 17, the Orioles are 28-24 — but the 15-28 beginning to the season created a large hole, and at the All-Star break, Baltimore remains 7.5 games back of a wild-card spot and would need to leapfrog seven teams to reach October baseball for a third straight season.

As a result, the Orioles are expected to be sellers at the deadline, even though general manager Mike Elias left open the possibility of standing pat — or even buying — should the outlook grow rosier.

Baltimore will play 13 more games before the July 31 trade deadline. To reach .500 at the deadline, the 43-52 Orioles would need to win 11 of those 13 games. Reaching .500 isn’t the requirement, of course. But it would be a record more fitting of a team capable of overtaking the wild-card hopefuls around them.

So, as speculation mounts about a trade-deadline sell-off, O’Hearn’s name comes up as the most enticing left-handed bat available. He’s hitting .286 with an .840 on-base-plus-slugging percentage this year.

“It’s the nature of the game,” O’Hearn said. “It’s a compliment teams are interested in you or think you can help their team out, obviously. But I do my best to deal with it as it comes and not deal with hypotheticals so much.”

O’Hearn isn’t alone when it comes to trade attention. One reliever, right-hander Bryan Baker, has already been dealt. Right-hander Seranthony Domínguez is expected to be a sought-after reliever. Right-hander Charlie Morton, having resurrected his season, could be of interest. And outfielders Cedric Mullins and Ramón Laureano can turn heads.

For the moment, though, that is in the future. O’Hearn will wear an Orioles jersey during the All-Star Game on Tuesday night, when he will start at designated hitter and bat sixth in the lineup for the American League.

“I’ll cross that bridge when we get there,” O’Hearn said, “and we’ll see what happens.”