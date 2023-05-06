Anthony Santander’s grand slam powers Orioles over Braves, 9-4, extending their winning stretch

ATLANTA — If one swing of the bat could be a statement to the rest of the league, it has to be one that cracks as loudly as Anthony Santander’s in the seventh inning. It has to be one that leaves the Orioles outfielder watching, admiring, as the ball sails high and long. It has to be a grand slam to push Baltimore far out of reach against one of baseball’s fellow juggernauts.

That’s right — juggernauts.

The caveat that surrounded much of the Orioles’ winningest April in the club’s history was the quality of the opponent — that is, how the majority of Baltimore’s wins came against bottom dwellers. But Baltimore hasn’t won seven straight series entering Friday’s game against the Atlanta Braves by accident.

So they arrived at Truist Park on Friday, lined up against one of the best pitchers in baseball and rattled off seven runs in the seventh inning alone. Santander’s blast against right-hander Joe Jiménez punctuated the frame, but it was a seventh inning that unraveled for left-hander Max Fried and fed kindling to the fire that is Baltimore’s baseball team.

With the 9-4 victory, the Orioles have won 16 of their last 20 games. They’ve won all 11 series openers this year. They hold the second-best record in Major League Baseball at 22-10. And while it’s early May, there’s a reason to be excited.

The offensive showcase was backed by a strong six innings from right-hander Dean Kremer, who needed just that kind of bounce-back showing. Barring 6 2/3 shutout innings against the Washington Nationals last month, Kremer entered having allowed at least four earned runs in his other five starts.

Kremer forced 15 whiffs Friday, though, matching his season high. He did it with improved command, spotting his four-seam fastball away from the heart of the zone and inducing six swings and misses on that offering alone.

After conceding one run in the first inning, he cruised through the next five innings with minimal pressure, and a strike-out, throw-out to end the sixth inning brought out a fist pump and a yell from the 27-year-old.

For much of his outing, Kremer walked a fine line, with a one-run lead. Fried entered having allowed one run in his previous 20 innings, but Baltimore jumped on Fried in the third and fourth with a pair of runs. That’s when Santander clubbed his first homer of the game, going long for the second consecutive game.

Then the seventh inning arrived, and the scoring outburst meant Kremer could withdraw safely in line for the win. First, center fielder Cedric Mullins homered off Fried. Then Fried’s second throwing error, this time on a Jorge Mateo bunt, brought home the second run. And with bases loaded against Jiménez, the relief pitcher, Santander made no mistake.

Santander ambushed Jiménez’s low four-seam fastball and launched it to deep right field. When he returned to the dugout, right-hander Kyle Gibson grabbed his shoulders and shook Santander in excitement.

But even then, the Orioles weren’t done in the seventh. Mullins batted around and checked in with an RBI single, creating enough of a cushion for a pitching staff that blew a seven-run lead Thursday to weather another late push, with Sean Murphy blasting a three-run homer off right-hander Mike Baumann.

It’s always an adventure for this Orioles team, with high-scoring games and late comebacks and — as Friday can attest to — major statements.