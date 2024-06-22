HOUSTON — There was bound to be a game like this.

One where Corbin Burnes, who has one of the lowest ERAs in baseball, allows more than three runs. And where the Orioles offense, usually full of hits, goes dry. And where the comeback kids just can’t find any of that magic in the midst of a tough stretch.

That game came Saturday, as the Astros beat the Orioles 5-1. Baltimore must win Sunday’s series finale behind Houston resident Albert Suárez to avoid being swept for the second time this season.

“We knew this stretch was going to be tough,” second baseman Jordan Westburg said. “We knew the month of June was going to be tough with the caliber teams we were playing and the amount of days in a row that we played, but that’s what we sign up for. That’s what we look forward to. We’re all competitors at the end of the day. We are going to take these two on the chin and come back tomorrow and try to salvage a series.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Burnes gave up four runs, his most in an Orioles uniform, but in actuality his performance on Saturday was neither off-putting nor concerning. The Astros took advantage of two off pitches. He still made it through seven innings, saving the bullpen, and allowed just five hits, but two of those just so happened to be home runs.

“I threw the ball really well today, which is funny to say when you lose 5-1 and gave up four runs,” Burnes said. “Command-wise, it’s the best we’ve been. Stuff-wise, it’s the best we’ve been. Two mistakes that we left over the plate that they hit out.”

Burnes’ changeup has been one of his best pitches this year, batters hitting just .065 against it. In this third inning, Yordan Alvarez became just the third batter to get a hit off it and the first to homer. That was a two-run shot to center field to put the Astors up 3-1.

In the fifth, Burnes sent seven straight cutters to Chas McCormick. The first three were balls, the fourth and fifth were strikes and the sixth was fouled off. The seventh was right over the middle of the plate, and McCormick sent into the left field seats for a solo home run to make it 4-1.

“I think he just wants a couple pitches back, but besides that I thought he threw the ball great,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “This stretch we’re in with a fatigued ’pen, he went seven innings for us. Definitely gave us a good chance to win.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Bryan Baker entered for the eighth, and McCormick sent the first pitch he saw out for a homer. Colton Cowser came close to robbing it but just missed, instead hitting his head on the railing. He was slow to get up but remained in the game.

Burnes’ outing wouldn’t have mattered as much if the Orioles offense, which had scored 28 runs in its last two games, had strung some hits together. Their only run came from a solo home run from Westburg in the second inning.

Jordan Westburg trots home on his home run Saturday. It gave the Orioles at least one homer in 21 straight games, a franchise record. (Tim Warner/Getty Images)

“I think our guys have been grinding big time,” Hyde said. “Ran into a good starter and a good team.”

Though it was the team’s only run, Westburg’s shot extended the Orioles’ streak to 21 games in a row with a home run, a franchise record. They lead MLB with 124 home runs, 11 ahead of the Yankees. Gunnar Henderson leads the way with 24, the second most in baseball behind Aaron Judge at 28. Anthony Santander is tied for fourth with 20, 11 of which have come in June. Adley Rutschman (14), Westburg (12) and Ryan Mountcastle (11) are also in double digits.