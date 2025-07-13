The time of year has rolled around once again when the hopes of baseball prodigies and their families around the country lie squarely in the 30 Major League Baseball front offices.

The Orioles bring to the table the largest bonus pool of $19.145 million and seven Day One picks in this year’s MLB draft. All while the team balances precariously on the tightrope between selling and buying players at the trade deadline.

Baltimore’s first pick will be No. 19 overall, and it will be followed by:

Compensation picks: 30, 31

Competitive balance picks: 37, 69

Draft picks: 58, 93

The Orioles picked up two Round A compensation picks, given to teams who lose free agents who signed for more than $50 million, when Corbin Burnes left for the Arizona Diamondbacks and Anthony Santander departed to the Toronto Blue Jays.

As one of the 10 smallest markets in MLB, Baltimore received a competitive balance pick at the end of the second round (69th overall). It acquired another one (37th overall) by trading reliever Bryan Baker to the Tampa Bay Rays.

Historically, Baltimore collects as many college hitters — including Adley Rutschman, Heston Kjerstad, Jordan Westburg, Colton Cowser and last year’s first-rounder, Vance Honeycutt — as it can.

Under general manager Mike Elias, the organization has not taken a pitcher in the first round. However, with so many selections in the top 40, this may be the year it breaks that trend.

Follow along for notes and analysis for the Orioles’ first day of the MLB draft.