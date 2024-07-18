The Baltimore Orioles on Thursday afternoon announced their schedule for the 2025 season, with highlights including a weekend home series against the Washington Nationals and Los Angeles Dodgers and a closing stretch with 13 of the team’s final 16 games against American League East opponents.

The Orioles will open the season with a four-game series in Toronto starting March 27 before returning home for a three game set with the Boston Red Sox. Opening day is set for Monday, March 31.

Baltimore announced the schedule on social media with a video featuring Mr. Trash Wheel.

After a rigorous June schedule in 2024 that featured only one day off, the Orioles will have more opportunities for rest in 2025 with at least three days off each month.

In May, the Orioles will host the Nationals from May 16-18 for round two of the Battle of the Beltways. The team will be in town and playing the St. Louis Cardinals on Memorial Day, May 26 as well.

Other teams coming to town before the All-Star break include the Texas Rangers, Tampa Bay Rays and New York Mets.

After the break from July 14 to 17, the Orioles will be on the road until July 25.

The race to the playoffs won’t be easy for Baltimore. From Aug. 15 to the end of the season, the Orioles play the Houston Astros, Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees twice. On top of that, they also play the Dodgers, Blue Jays and Rays.

Game times and ticket information will be announced at a later date.