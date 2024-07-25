MIAMI — The quicksand in which the Orioles have been treading lately pulled them down once more. Baltimore looked to be clear of it, breaking out offensively over the course of the first four innings, but the downward spiral commenced in the ninth inning of Thursday’s series finale against the Marlins, and it leaves the Orioles pondering how this all has transpired.

They took a six-run lead by the fourth inning. They looked to be cruising behind right-hander Corbin Burnes.

But when things are going poorly, the storm cloud on the periphery has a habit of sneaking up and squandering what looked to be a routine victory. Earlier this season, these were the kinds of games Baltimore finished off without issue. But on Thursday, the ninth inning collapse that included command issues from right-hander Craig Kimbrel and a costly error from shortstop Gunnar Henderson forced extra innings.

The Orioles came out with a victory, 7-6, even after all of that. But it’s emblematic of the way July has gone that Baltimore needed extra innings in a game where it once held a healthy advantage. And while the Orioles scored in the 10th, that inning wasn’t without incident, either.

With runners on second and third and one out, Ryan Mountcastle drove in the go-ahead run with a single to right field, but Jesús Sánchez threw a dart to home plate to easily nab pinch runner Cedric Mullins. And as Mountcastle attempted to take second on the throw, catcher Ali Sánchez threw him out to end the frame.

Before the game, manager Brandon Hyde said the Orioles “have a bunch of guys right now who are kind of grinding offensively.” He believed in the process and the work being done. He took solace in how the mental fortitude of his clubhouse hadn’t seemed to waver.

But “sometimes you put some stress on yourself, some pressure on yourself,” Hyde said, “and I think we have been kind of going through that for a few weeks.”

The immediate response seemed to indicate a turnaround. The Orioles offense opened with six runs in quick succession, providing a cloudburst of run production that they’d hope can loosen the nerves of a lineup that developed over the course of a trying month.

Anthony Santander provided the first blow against right-hander Roddery Muñoz. Santander blasted his 28th homer of the season to deep right field, and the runs came in bunches after that.

McCann drove an RBI single with two outs in the second, and Norby — making his return to the majors because of infielder Jorge Mateo’s dislocated elbow — clubbed an opposite-field homer in the fourth. For Norby, that was his second homer in five major league games, and he provided an instant spark that the offense required.

But no swing was more meaningful than Cowser’s third-inning crack. He took a cutter that Muñoz left over the heart of the plate to deep center field for a two-out, three-run home run. Baltimore has missed those major breakthroughs of late, more often than not stranding runners rather than finding the two-out success required.

Cowser has done it in two games now. He rifled a bases-clearing double in a loss Wednesday with two outs, then came back for his 14th homer of the year.

Since the All-Star break, Cowser has a hit in six straight games. He’s hitting 8-for-20 over that span with 9 RBIs, and his season on-base-plus-slugging percentage has risen to .767.

Behind that offensive surge was a strong display from right-hander Corbin Burnes, who completed 7 1/3 innings for the first time this season. It couldn’t have come at a better time, following two outings from starters that lasted four innings or fewer to begin the series.

Burnes has made a habit of this over his career — dominant outings have earned him a Cy Young Award — but more so than ever, he has focused on maintaining his pitch count at a reasonable level. He allowed four hits, one walk and struck out five, allowing him to finish the seventh inning at 86 pitches.

He took the mound again in the eighth because of how efficient he pitched earlier. Burnes was charged with two runs that frame after allowing two singles — and they loomed larger when Kimbrel struggled.

Baltimore has still lost more than it has won this month. The Orioles are still 12-16 since June 21, and there are still ample questions surrounding the pitching staff as the July 30 trade deadline nears.

The reminders of that poor play showcased themselves in the ninth inning, when Kimbrel loaded the bases with one out via a single and two walks. Then Henderson, usually sure-handed, bobbled a grounder to allow a run to score. Another run came home on a sacrifice fly and the Marlins tied it when Josh Bell singled against Kimbrel.

Mountcastle’s single in the 10th gave Baltimore a lead and left-hander Cionel Pérez held onto it in the bottom half to bail out a collapse.