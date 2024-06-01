The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service and Privacy Policies .

As Jorge Mateo walked toward the Orioles’ dugout on the first-base side of Camden Yards, the crowd immediately behind that dugout rose, in twos and threes and then all at once. They were clapping, hands raised and outstretched, a salute to the Baltimore infielder.

For his speed, which is blinding. For his defense, which is faultless. And this year, more than ever, for his timely production at the plate that included the go-ahead, two-run double in the sixth inning Friday that secured the Orioles a 3-1 victory against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The organization has long valued Mateo for all three of those attributes, but the fanbase has a short fuse on slumping players. In past seasons, as Mateo struggled at the plate, there was less enthusiastic support for the now-everyday second baseman and more calls for a shift into a bench role.

His performance backed those calls. Over the final five months of the 2023 season, no qualified batter (200 or more plate appearances) posted a lower on-base-plus-slugging percentage than Mateo’s .472.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

But a third of the way into the 2024 season, he is being serenaded in applause. And for good reason, no matter how surprising it may have been months ago to consider Mateo as an everyday player who manager Brandon Hyde says is difficult to take out of the lineup. It seemed a foregone conclusion Jackson Holliday, the No. 1 prospect in baseball, would arrive and solidify a role Mateo has instead made his own.

Then again, that’s baseball. In a 162-game grind, the unexpected is bound to occur. Just look at the mound Friday, where a journeyman from Venezuela who pitched recent years in Japan and South Korea toed the rubber.

The emergence of right-hander Albert Suárez initially appeared as a feel-good story. It still is, of course; his Orioles debut was his first major league appearance since 2017. But there’s less room now for feel-good and more need for a pitcher who can step up and fill a major hole in a rotation that on paper looked entirely different this winter.

Arm injuries strike with startling frequency now. On Friday, general manager Mike Elias announced UCL injuries for right-hander Tyler Wells and left-hander John Means would require season-ending elbow surgeries. The blow is heavy, and when Elias looks around at who might pitch instead, he’d be forgiven if he said he’s surprised Suárez is the answer — at least for the time being.

“He’s been incredible,” Elias said, “and I’m looking forward to watching him tonight.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

What Elias watched from Suárez wasn’t the 34-year-old’s finest command, but it was the workman-like outing that has made him such a reliable option in a pinch. He completed five innings with one run against him, lowering his ERA to 1.57. Among pitchers with at least five starts this year, Suárez has the lowest ERA in the majors.

Suárez allowed a leadoff double to Richie Palacios in the second inning, and after a sacrifice bunt moved Palacios to third, he scored on Ben Rortvedt’s single. Beyond that, however, Suárez stranded any other runner against him.

In doing so, the Orioles were well within reach by the time Suárez racked up 95 pitches.

“It’s been a really big find,” said Elias, who again gave credit to Baltimore’s pro scouting department for their work in identifying Suárez while pitching in Korea and signing him on a minor league deal. “That’s pretty good value created. And we love this guy. He has a lot of experience. He’s extremely mature, accountable, focused. He’s what he looks like when you watch him pitch behind the scenes. Pretty impressive guy. He’s so excited to be where he is and be a part of this team, and it’s been a big shot in the arm for us at an important time, especially with these pitching injuries, to have him step up.”

As Baltimore aspires for pivotal moments in October, it takes nights like Friday, months away from those winner-take-all games. It takes a pinch-hit RBI single from Austin Hays and Mateo’s two-run double — the offensive support manufactured not by stars but by unheralded regulars.

It takes Suárez’s unexpected inclusion in a rotation battered by injury.