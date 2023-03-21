SARASOTA, Fla. — The Orioles are replacing Dempsey’s Brew Pub and Restaurant with SuperBook Bar and Restaurant, a team spokesperson confirmed Tuesday. The eatery located along Eutaw Street at Camden Yards will open on April 6, opening day in Baltimore.

The bar and restaurant, the opening of which was first reported by The Baltimore Sun, is owned by SuperBook Sports, “one of the most well-known bookmakers in the industry,” according to the company’s website

The site at Oriole Park, however, will not be a sportsbook. Instead, it’s billed as a “sports lounge,” where fans can bet live on their phones — just as they can from anywhere in Maryland after the state approved online sports betting in November. SuperBook has subsequently applied for a mobile gaming license in the state; regulators approved the license in February but the company has not yet launched its app here.

The Orioles first noted the plan to add the sports bar and restaurant to the stadium in August, when the Major League Baseball organization announced a “long-term partnership” with SuperBook Sports. The terms of that deal were not disclosed.

“The sports lounge will be highlighted by a social atmosphere, including food and beverages, as well as a comfortable seating [location] for fans to enjoy the game and place live sports bets,” the August press release read. “It will feature the amenities and viewing experience of a live sportsbook with the ability to place bets from the palm of your hand.”

Dempsey’s opened during the 2012 season. It was named for former Orioles catcher Rick Dempsey, the 1983 World Series MVP who still serves as a community ambassador for the Orioles. But in a phone call with The Banner last month, Dempsey said he was “disappointed but not surprised” that the restaurant was closing.

The change to Dempsey’s arrives along with a shift in the Oriole Park concession vendors, with Levy Restaurants replacing Delaware North. The iconic Baltimore Sun sign came down from the scoreboard, too.