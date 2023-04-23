Orioles sweep Tigers, win 2-1 in 10th inning

As soon as the ball squeaked past catcher Jake Rogers, Adam Frazier was on the move. Rapidly backpedaling, Jorge Mateo waved the Orioles baserunner in, and Frazier dove head-first in a wacky conclusion to Sunday’s game at Camden Yards.

But wacky works, particularly when for the first six innings, the Orioles didn’t manage a baserunner. Their legs provided the two pivotal runs in the series-ending 2-1 win against the Detroit Tigers, though, with the latter coming on a wild pitch from right-hander Mason Englert.

That was possible because of a gutsy decision from third base coach Tony Mansolino in the eighth inning. For just a moment, as the helmet flew off Mateo’s head near third base, Mansolino paused his arm movement. He had been swinging that left arm from the moment Anthony Santander’s sharply hit grounder bounded out of the reach of the third baseman, and as Mateo neared, he thought for a split second.

Then Mansolino whirled his arm once more. Mateo’s legs chugged. And despite missing the previous two games with hip discomfort, Mateo’s blazing speed led to a head-first dive safely into home plate to score the tying run Sunday at Camden Yards.

On a double down the left field line, Mansolino made a daring call. He bet on Mateo’s legs, and his bet paid off.

All of a sudden, in a game the Orioles looked destined to be no-hit in, Baltimore came out with a win.

Throughout the afternoon, no battle between left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez and an Orioles batter took particularly long, or proved especially trying, until Ryan Mountcastle stepped into the box in the seventh inning.

The crowd’s roar as his swing lofted a single into shallow left field outweighed the caliber of the knock, but Mountcastle earned it for how he spurned Rodriguez’s chance at history.

Before Mountcastle, the Detroit Tigers starting pitcher faced 20 batters. He retired all 20. And then Mountcastle chipped away, stayed alive with four foul balls, before reaching his bat head down to dink a changeup into the outfield for the first — and only — breakthrough Baltimore managed against Rodriguez.

There was almost history Sunday at Camden Yards. Instead, Rodriguez was practically flawless but not literally so, allowing just one hit in seven innings. He flirted with perfection, and then the pent-up breath of some 36,975 fans — and the 26 Orioles players — was unleashed as Mountcastle’s base knock landed.

This might’ve been Rodriguez’s ballpark.

As he stood on the mound, left foot on the third-base side of the rubber, he made Camden Yards his home anyway. He signed for the Orioles in early 2010 for $175,000 out of Venezuela, developed in the farm system and then was flipped to the Boston Red Sox when he was 21 in exchange for a two-month rental of left-hander Andrew Miller. And after establishing himself in Boston, Rodriguez signed ahead of last season with the Tigers.

There were moments when the necessary magic seemed to begin to flow. Rodriguez watched as former Orioles infielder Jonathan Schoop dove to his right to stop a sharply hit grounder from Gunnar Henderson. A batter later, Rodriguez threw out Ryan McKenna, who attempted to start a rally in a scoreless game through a bunt.

But it was Mountcastle who eventually broke through, and Rodriguez left not in line for a win because Detroit couldn’t score off right-hander Grayson Rodriguez or the bullpen until the eighth inning, when a sacrifice fly brought in one.

In that sense, baseball is fickle. Grayson Rodriguez finally retired a side in order in his last attempt, as he struck out two batters in the fifth, while Eduardo Rodriguez finally allowed a baserunner in his final inning.

Grayson Rodriguez’s outing wasn’t as efficient as other Orioles starters have been of late, but he continued a strong run for their hurlers. When he exited, Baltimore’s starting pitchers had allowed one run in their last 34 2/3 innings. The pitching staff at large went on to allow three runs in 54 innings.