Rockies baseball is in the blood of the Holliday family.

With the No. 4 pick, the Colorado Rockies selected Ethan Holliday 27 years after they took his father in the 1998 draft. Ethan also joins his brother and Orioles second baseman, Jackson, in professional baseball.

Over 1,600 miles west of Baltimore, a downtrodden Colorado team is stumbling through a season set for a last-place finish in the National League West. The Rockies need something to cling to as they seem poised for the worst winning percentage in the modern era.

Ethan Holliday provides an infusion of hope, just as his brother and father have in years past.

“It’s pretty incredible,” Ethan said on ESPN. “I felt the same energy as when I had Jackson next to me. Unfortunately couldn’t be here today, but he’s on his way. It was an incredible feeling. This opportunity is unbelievable. I’m so grateful, and the Rockies organization is really incredible.”

Both Holliday brothers grew up near ballparks with their father, Matt, and uncle, Josh. Matt became a seven-time All-Star and World Series champion with the St. Louis Cardinals.

2015 National League All-Star Matt Holliday watches practice with his sons Jackson and Ethan Holliday, who both grew up to be first-round draft picks. (Elsa/Getty Images)

Before he could be a world champion, the Colorado Rockies took a chance on Matt Holliday, not unlike the one they’re taking on his son.

Matt was chosen in the seventh round in the 1998 draft, and he spent four years with the team. Ethan was born in February 2007, when his father attended spring training in Tucson, Arizona. Later that season, Matt led the team to its first and only World Series appearance.

“They just felt like it was a big family. When Ethan was born, he was born in Tucson, and all of us, Matt, Cory [Sullivan], [Garrett] Atkins, we just drove to the hospital right after Ethan was born and we’re there,” said Ryan Spilborghs, Matt Holliday’s former teammate and a current broadcaster for Apple TV. “That was our family. Leslie just had our second kid, so we had to be there.”

Jackson Holliday escaped his father’s shadow when he was drafted first overall by Baltimore in 2022. He’s improved from when he started in the majors last year, batting .259 and slugging .416 after Sunday’s game against the Miami Marlins.

The spotlight now turns to Ethan Holliday as he tries to secure a legacy away from his family. But, as his budding career takes him far away from his brother, he’s finding ways to remain closer to Jackson.

“Me and my brother are really, really close,” Ethan said to ESPN. “Ever since his senior year, we’ve just become best friends, and we talk all the time. Obviously, we are not physically together every day, but we talk every single day on the phone or FaceTime. We stay really connected, and I’m really proud of him, and he just FaceTimed me while I was on the couch. He’s proud. It’s a really cool moment for both of us.”

To his credit, he earned his No. 4 spot under the limitless skies of Oklahoma, the type of place where cornfields run parallel to chain-link outfield fences and families like the Hollidays are household names.

One word comes up often in scouting reports on the recent graduate of Stillwater High School: smooth. The 6-foot-4 18-year-old bats left-handed and fields the ball at shortstop well.

One glimpse, however, at Ethan Holliday’s stats, and it’s clear what the Rockies believe in. He batted .611 with 19 home runs and 64 RBIs over 118 plate appearances.

Gatorade recognized him as the Oklahoma Baseball Player of the Year in a press release that featured other big-time names such as Gary Sheffield and Clayton Kershaw.

If Ethan Holliday can sprint through the Rockies’ farm system as quickly as his brother did, Baltimore and Colorado fans alike have a lot to look forward to, especially given the brothers’ competitive nature on and off the field.

This article has been updated.