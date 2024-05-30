The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

In a survey sent to fans this week, the Orioles floated several possible stadium upgrades for the eventual Camden Yards renovation project, including a range of lounges, bars and restaurant options.

After the Orioles signed a new lease to remain in Baltimore for at least another 15 years, the club can begin to rejuvenate one of the crown jewels of Major League Baseball by using $600 million in taxpayer-financed bonds for upgrades to a stadium that opened in 1992.

The Maryland Stadium Authority hopes to have an architectural and engineering design services provider and construction management firm on board this summer, a spokesperson said this month. As the project remains in the planning phase, however, financing for the renovation project hasn’t been issued.

A source with knowledge of the situation said a timeline for any changes remains to be determined.

The survey offers a glimpse at some of the ideas up for consideration for how the Orioles could make use of the bond funding.

(Of note: the entire $600 million would likely not be available right away; the bond payback period can’t be longer than the guaranteed 15 years of the lease, although there are options to extend it.)

In the lease agreement, the Orioles added a wish list of sorts that included an expanded flag court, a field-level restaurant and the closure of upper-level left field seats to create standing room sections. Those wishes are reflected in some of the ideas laid out in the survey.

The Ravens have a nearly identical package for upgrading M&T Bank Stadium and the National Football League team unveiled a three-year plan they dub “The Next Evolution.” The changes — some of which will be completed ahead of the 2024 season — largely cater toward premium seating options.

The Orioles’ survey highlights options for both a general fan and a higher-end experience. The survey is run through Elevate Sports, a consulting firm that has worked with the Kansas City Royals, San Francisco Giants and other global sports brands.

“Fan and community feedback will be strongly considered as we evaluate what changes to bring to Oriole Park,” an Orioles spokesperson said.

Here are 10 concepts — five potential fan experiences and five potential new seating experiences — that the Orioles included as part of their survey. Of course, the survey makes clear all imagery and pricing listed are conceptual and for research purposes only.

Fan experience options

1. Family zone

Camden Yards already has a playground area on the lower level concourse, but the first concept posed to fans in the survey was a “larger, improved, and dedicated area for families and children.” The family area could include a playground, Wiffle ball field, batting cage and a baseball radar gun, among other features.

2. In-stadium museum

There’s a statue plaza beyond the bullpens in centerfield. There could also be a museum within the confines of Camden Yards. That’s the second concept floated by organizers, who say the museum would pay homage to Orioles history and include famous memorabilia and trophies while sharing stories of the team’s past. On the concourse behind home plate, the Orioles already display some memorabilia.

3. Crab shack

It’s Baltimore, so it makes sense. The survey didn’t offer additional details about a potential crab shack, but Marylanders know all about the crustaceans already.

In a fan survey, the Orioles floated the idea of a membership club with a lounge located in the B&O Warehouse. (Screenshot of survey)

4. Pregame dining

The fourth concept would give fans a premium pregame dining experience, offering access to a private club with a buffet that can be purchased in addition to a gameday ticket. Or, the concept would veer toward a sit-down restaurant with food and drink options “inspired by local flavors.” Either option would provide early access to the ballpark.

5. Membership club

The final fan experience concept would introduce a year-round membership club located within the B&O Warehouse that would include sightlines into Camden Yards. The club would feature a restaurant and bar and would be available to members only (the survey asked whether fans would be willing to pay a $2,500 one-time fee before a $1,500 annual fee, although all costs are for research purposes only). In addition, the club would be open gamedays and for watch parties during non-home games.

The Cleveland Guardians have a similar setup called the Guardians Ballpark Pass, although it’s aimed at a lower-price point. For $49 a month, fans can enter with a standing-only ticket for every home game. The New York Mets, meanwhile, have an exclusive outfield speakeasy club behind the right field fence.

New seating options

1. “The Nest”

Get it? The Birds asked fans their opinion about a “casual environment” described as a “social patio” and standing room only area with a view of the field. The patio could include drink rails and high-top bar tables on a first-come, first-served basis (this wouldn’t be an exclusive club area). There would be a bar, and the survey noted the experience at “The Nest” would likely feature pregame entertainment and dedicated concession stands with “expanded food and beverage options.”

The survey uses Cleveland’s “The Corner” section as an example, which is a two-story bar in right field with views of the field.

2. Loge box

The loge box would, by contrast, be a premium seating area that provides the “comfort and convenience of a semi-private seating area.” The target market for the loge box would be those willing to spend more on a more spacious ballpark experience that includes “four comfortable chairs, a shared table space with your party, and a premium sightline to the field.” The guests in this area would also receive one premium parking pass and in-seat food and beverage service.

At Petco Park in San Diego, the Padres have multiple club levels and private suites at different locations and price points.

One of the concepts for a new seating section at Camden Yards is "The Nest," which would be a standing-room-only social patio and bar for fans to mingle and watch baseball. (Screenshot from survey)

3. Premium club

Another higher-end offering, the premium club space would include infield level cushioned seats, an upscale, all-inclusive dining experience and a full-service private bar. It also features exclusive access to a climate-controlled lounge. The survey went on to ask fans their opinion of three lounge options, ranging from an upscale sports bar variety to a “luxurious lounge space” with local aspects included.

4. Field-level lounge

The field-level lounge concept would also be a premium offering. The seats, which the survey said would offer the closest views of the game, would be sunken at the level of the diamond. The lounge could be located between the dugouts and foul poles or tucked directly behind the outfield fence. The tickets for that section would grant access to theater-style seats, an exclusive lounge area, full-service bar and an all-inclusive menu.

At Angel Stadium in California, Globe Life Field in Texas and Chase Field in Arizona, among other MLB ballparks, field-level suites are already in place.

5. Social Suite

A cross-section between a private suite and a communal area, the social suite would offer fans an indoor/outdoor viewing experience. The suite membership would give fans an annual food and beverage credit and access to a climate-controlled club lounge only accessible to suite ticket holders.