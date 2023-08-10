Orioles avoid series sweep for 6th time this season, moving streak to 76 straight

The last time the Orioles were swept in a series, Trey Mancini was starting at first base, Adley Rutschman was in Norfolk and a bird bath was just something people had in their backyard.

The end of that streak — 75 straight sweepless series — was pending Thursday. The Astros had won by six runs the night before, and José Altuve homered in the seventh to bring the Astros within one.

But, as in the previous 14 months, the Orioles responded. Ryan O’Hearn doubled, smacking the ball off the center-field wall. Then Ryan Mountcastle belted a low slider over the outstretched glove of Mauricio Dubón at the left-field wall.

Mr. Splash left his post in the Bird Bath to grab the two-run shot before spraying fans. The streak, which is the fifth-longest in MLB history, stayed alive.

Before Thursday, the Orioles had avoided sweeps five times this season by committee. They employed a similar strategy to put away the Astros 5-4 with six different players earning hits, led by Rutschman’s two hits and two RBIs. Dean Kremer provided stability on the mound, surrendering two runs over seven innings.

Baltimore last evaded a sweep on July 19 against the Dodgers, winning 8-5 despite losing the second matchup by seven runs. Ramón Urías was crucial throughout the victory, tying a season-high with three RBIs.

“We’re not going to give any games away, and I feel like that’s what you have to do to make the postseason run,” said Gunnar Henderson, who also homered in the game.

Against the Astros, Urías made an impact instantly, diving onto the wet infield to stop a liner from Altuve. With his right knee still on the ground, he made the throw in time for the first out of the afternoon.

Urías came to bat in the bottom of the third, working a full count. He made contact on a high fastball, looping it deep into right-center. The ball was almost a home run, but it smacked the fence in front of the Astros bullpen. Still, Urías slid safely into third, his second straight appearance with a triple.

James McCann entered the batter’s box, boomeranging a line drive to Astros pitcher Hunter Brown. Brown had to duck to avoid getting hit, while Urías walked to home plate for a 2-1 Baltimore lead.

Rutschman wasted no time in giving the Orioles their original advantage in the bottom of the first. He slammed the third pitch he saw, a low-and-way curveball, into left field.

Sign Up for Alerts Get notified of need-to-know

info from The Banner Sign Up for Alerts Select the type of alerts you’d like to receive Browser alerts (Web) Browsers such as Chrome, Safari, and Firefox Critical information alerts (SMS) Get text messages from The Banner in urgent situations (message and data rates may apply) Continue You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts Enter your phone number Sign Up You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts A confirmation text has been sent. Ok

The ball sailed right into the hands of a fan in Section 86, a couple of people removed from Thursday’s Mr. Splash. Sprays doused whoever made the catch, along with the rest of the section, before the umpires reviewed the play due to fan interference.

The call stood, marking the first leadoff homer of Rutschman’s career, but the elation for the Orioles didn’t last long. Just as Rutschman began Baltimore’s batting with a bang, Yainer Diaz went yard in the top of the second. Kremer left a cutter near the middle of the zone, and Diaz it hammered into the center-field stands.

Kremer started in the win over the Dodgers too, a two-run homer from Max Muncy in the fifth ending his outing. On Thursday, two home runs were the only blemishes from an otherwise steady afternoon. He allowed six hits and struck out five batters.

Cionel Perez replaced Kremer in the eighth, striking out Yordan Alvarez before Kyle Tucker singled into center. Perez put out another but an error placed two runners on base and Yennier Cano replaced him.

Cano couldn’t stop one run from scoring before Jeremy Peña entered the batter’s box. With two runners still on, Cano got ahead before two other pitches bounced in the dirt, resulting in a 2-2 count.

Cano kept his cool, firing a 98.4 mph sinker low and away. Peña bit, stumbling out of the batter’s box as he missed another opportunity to cut Baltimore’s lead.