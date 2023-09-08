There was certainly promise for Bradish and Kremer to build on how they finished 2022 and promise that Rodriguez would realize his star potential once he debuted in the majors, but there weren’t a lot of sure things in the Orioles’ rotation coming into this season. It was viewed as a failure of the offseason that, with the potential for more impactful arms coming to Baltimore via trade or free agency, the rotation’s additions were Kyle Gibson and Cole Irvin.