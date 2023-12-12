The Orioles made the biggest free agent addition of the winter meetings in Nashville, signing closer Craig Kimbrel to a contract that guarantees the veteran $13 million.

But back in Baltimore, Gov. Wes Moore put a halt on a new lease for the team at Camden Yards, raising further questions about whether a deal can be completed by the Dec. 31 deadline.

At 1 p.m., Paul Mancano and Andy Kostka discuss where the O’s and state officials go from here, plus the team’s addition of Kimbrel. They also address questions and comments from commenters.

Watch on YouTube

Paul Mancano

Paul.Mancano@thebaltimorebanner.com

Paul Mancano

Audience engagement editor, sports, at The Baltimore Banner. 

More from Paul Mancano

