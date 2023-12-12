The Orioles made the biggest free agent addition of the winter meetings in Nashville, signing closer Craig Kimbrel to a contract that guarantees the veteran $13 million.

But back in Baltimore, Gov. Wes Moore put a halt on a new lease for the team at Camden Yards, raising further questions about whether a deal can be completed by the Dec. 31 deadline.

At 1 p.m., Paul Mancano and Andy Kostka discuss where the O’s and state officials go from here, plus the team’s addition of Kimbrel. They also address questions and comments from commenters.