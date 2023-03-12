Orioles minor league pitcher Luis Ortiz dies of cancer at 20

Orioles minor league pitcher Luis Andrés Ortiz Soriano died Saturday from cancer, the team announced. He was 20.

Ortiz, a left-handed pitcher from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, signed with Baltimore in 2019 for $400,000. He hadn’t pitched since the 2021 season, when he played in the Florida Complex League.

“Our hearts are heavy today as we mourn the passing of minor league pitcher Luis Andrés Ortiz Soriano,” the Orioles wrote in a statement. “We will miss his passion and love for the game of baseball, and we extend our deepest condolences to his family.

“Luis was an inspiration to all who knew him, especially as he courageously battled cancer. We hope that the cherished and treasured memories of Luis will be a comfort for his family and friends during this devastating time.”

At the start of manager Brandon Hyde’s pregame media session Sunday, he offered his condolences to Ortiz’s family.

“My condolences to the Luis Ortiz family,” Hyde said. “Sad news last night. For all of us here, our major league staff, just wanted to give our condolences to the Ortiz family.”