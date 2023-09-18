Magic number update: How the Orioles can win the American League East

The Baltimore Orioles accomplished step one on Sunday when they clinched their first playoff berth since 2016.

Now, they have their sights set on a division title.

The Orioles have a two-game lead over the Rays in the American League East and own the series tiebreaker in the event they end the season with the same record. Baltimore’s magic number is 10, which can decrease with any combination of Orioles wins and Rays losses. The earliest the Orioles can win the division is Sept. 22.

On Monday, the Orioles begin a three-game series in Houston against the Astros then a four-game series in Cleveland while the Rays return home on Tuesday to host the Angels followed by the Blue Jays.

What happens if the Orioles clinch the division?

Well, aside from taking their first AL East title since 2014, it would give them a first round bye and would all but guarantee home field advantage until the world series.

If the Orioles win the division, their playoff journey would start in the American League Division Series on Oct. 7. They would face the winner of the Wild Card series between the No. 4 seed vs. the No. 5 seed, which right now would be the Rays vs. the Blue Jays.

Here’s what the best of five schedule would look like. All times are TBD. Fox and FS1 will air all ALDS games.

ALDS Game 1: Oct. 7 at Camden Yards

ALDS Game 2: Oct. 8 at Camden Yards

ALDS Game 3: Oct. 10 at TBD

ALDS Game 4, if needed: Oct. 11 at TBD

ALDS Game 5, if needed: Oct. 13 at Camden Yards

What happens if the Orioles don’t win the division?

If the Rays pass the Orioles and take the American League East, the Orioles would take the top wild card spot and be the No. 4 seed. They would host the best of three Wild Card series.

Times are TBD. All games would be on ESPN platforms.

ALWC Game 1: Oct. 3 at Camden Yards

ALWC Game 2: Oct. 4 at Camden Yards