On Monday, a 24-year-old right-hander named Alex Pham won Eastern League Player of the Week honors. Pham, the Orioles’ 23rd-ranked prospect per MLB Pipeline, allowed just two baserunners in six scoreless innings in the Baysox’s loss to Altoona four days prior.

Pham’s name may not be familiar to a majority of Orioles fans, but the 2021 19th-round pick is a shining example of the kind of value that can be had on Day 3 of the MLB draft.

With all competitive balance round and compensation picks out of the way, the Orioles enter the final day of the 2024 draft with 10 selections, each spaced 30 picks apart. Under Mike Elias, Baltimore has traditionally saved the arms for last, going pitcher-heavy in the draft’s middle-to-late rounds. In 2023, for example, the O’s drafted eight pitchers between Rounds 6-14.

The Orioles kicked off their 2024 class by selecting North Carolina outfielder Vance Honeycutt on Sunday night, then grabbed nine more college players with their next 10 picks. Orioles vice president of player development and domestic scouting Matt Blood could dip into the high school ranks more on Tuesday, as prep players looking for above-slot bonuses slip through the rounds.

11th round, No. 339: Sebastian Gongora, LHP, Louisville

Wright State pitcher Sebastian Gongora (13) delivers a pitch during an NCAA baseball game on June 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler) (Doug McSchooler/AP)

The Orioles began Day 3 by grabbing another college arm. Gongora is Baseball America’s No. 353 prospect, though he was ranked higher a year ago when he went undrafted out of Wright State. The 6-foot-5 lefty transferred to Louisville, where he registered a 6.24 ERA in 16 starts. Gongora’s velocity increased in 2024 and his fastball touched 97 mph early in the season. He also has a slider, curveball and changeup, though “his secondaries are fringy sort of pitches,” according to Baseball America.

12th round, No. 369: Andrew Tess, catcher, Calvary Christian High School (Florida)

Baltimore selected their fourth catcher of the draft class in Andrew Tess out of Calvary Christian in Florida. The Clearwater native has a commitment to the University of Pittsburgh and is not ranked in Baseball America’s top 500 draft prospects. Perfect Game lists Tess at 6 feet, 200 pounds.

13th round, No. 399: Brandon Downer, RHP, California Baptist

California Baptist starting pitcher Brandon Downer (36) throws a pitch during an NCAA baseball game against UC Riverside on Monday, March 27, 2023, in Riverside, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong) (Kyusung Gong/AP)

Brandon Downer is the Orioles’ sixth pitcher taken in this year’s draft. Downer, who turned 21 in May, spent three seasons at California Baptist, posting a 5.61 ERA with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings. The best season of Downer’s college career came in 2024, when Downer put up a 4.35 ERA in 16 appearances. The 6-foot-5 righty also pitched in the Alaska League last summer and registered a sparkling 1.08 ERA in five starts while striking out 17 batters.

