Jump aboard the bandwagon: Your Orioles postseason guide

The Orioles got here in large part because of decisions made in 2018 and beyond. That’s when the previous regime continued to mold regulars such as Hays, Mullins and Santander, and it’s when they drafted right-hander Rodriguez. Soon after, Mike Elias took over as general manager. The following years with Elias in charge have included a robust revitalization of Baltimore’s farm system through the draft and international scouting, and the result is this: a first American League East championship since 2014.