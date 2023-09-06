Orioles bullpen bounces back to secure 5-4 win in 10 innings against the Angels

ANAHEIM — The trickle-down effect of a bullpen without closer Félix Bautista was seen Tuesday night, with new pitchers in new situations.

It meant right-hander Jorge López, a waiver claim over the weekend, pitched and allowed two runs in the seventh. It brought right-hander Jacob Webb, another waiver claim, to the mound in the eighth — where another run crossed. It saddled left-hander DL Hall with the ninth-inning responsibility of securing his second career save, something he didn’t achieve.

Then there was right-hander Shintaro Fujinami, a trade addition in July who has experienced turbulence throughout his time pitching for Baltimore, charged with the 10th inning at Angel Stadium.

And by the end of it, Fujinami unleashed a fist pump when his final strike blew by Nolan Schanuel to secure Baltimore’s 5-4 win against the Los Angeles Angels in 10 innings.

After pitching in consecutive games, right-hander Yennier Cano was unavailable for a third straight. The makeshift bullpen equation — which, for the most part, has worked for the Orioles — showed signs of cracking. But the offense kept chipping away, and Fujinami held up in a high-pressure situation.

The Orioles held a two-run lead after right-hander Dean Kremer’s exit midway through the fifth inning. He had loaded the bases and reached 92 pitches with two outs in the frame, and manager Brandon Hyde turned to left-hander Cionel Pérez, who promptly stranded all three runners when he forced a groundout.

But the two-run lead didn’t hold after runs crossed against López, Webb and Hall. Still, the Orioles had an opportunity after the Angels grabbed an eighth-inning edge because of Ryan O’Hearn’s pinch-hit heroics in the ninth.

O’Hearn has cemented his plate in the middle of the Orioles’ batting order for much of this season, and even when he doesn’t start, his bat is a constant threat off the bench.

O’Hearn hasn’t been thrust into the pinch-hitting role as frequently as he was earlier in his career, because with the Orioles, the first baseman is nearly an everyday player. His experience as a pinch-hitter from his time with the Royals is still invaluable here, though, because poise it takes to pinch hit is something learned — and in a young Baltimore clubhouse, many haven’t had the chance yet.

So O’Hearn came to the plate in the top of the ninth inning with Adam Frazier on second. Frazier, who also pinch hit, had blooped a double just inside the left-field foul pole. And then O’Hearn, like clockwork, throttled another hard-hit ball, tying the game at three before the Orioles added another run through Ryan Mountcastle.

Once Hall conceded the tying run, two groundouts from Gunnar Henderson and Jordan Westburg brought home the go-ahead run in the 10th. That left Fujinami for the save in the 10th, part of a revolving cast of relievers the Orioles are turning to in big moments.

