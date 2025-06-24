When Kristen Jackson bought one of her two sons tickets to the Orioles-Rangers game, she thought it would be a nice gift. She couldn’t have known when she made the purchase that the ballpark would feel hotter than a sauna.

Jackson, 44, pressed a wet napkin to her neck while she talked with her mother, Donna Green. She leaned on one of the orange metal barriers set up by the Orioles to prevent people from getting too close to misting fans.

Exhausted from wrangling her two boys and a young girl in the heat while being pregnant, Jackson said she didn’t feel like she had prepared enough for the heat despite being from Texas.

“It’s cooler there right now than it is here, believe it or not,” she said. “Oh, yeah, I was not expecting this.”

A Baltimore Orioles fan cools himself off with his hat during Monday's game. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

The announced crowd of 13,929 fans, as well as staff and players, sheltered as best they could from the sweltering heat as temperatures at Camden Yards touched 100 degrees by first pitch. Monday marked the first time this season Baltimore played in heat as high as 90 degrees. The previous high was 89 degrees, during their June 16 night game on the road in Tampa.

A few feet away, Jackson’s daughter frowned as she inched closer to the misting fan. The devices became a hot spot for young children, who, like Jackson’s daughter, pushed past the barriers to stick their faces as close as they could.

“We didn’t know if we’re gonna be in the sun, not in the sun, what the weather was gonna be like,” Green, 68, said. “...It might get better later on, but right now, I don’t feel good about it.”

Before lefty Trevor Rogers threw the first pitch, the Orioles took precautions, limiting outdoor activities as much as possible. While players could opt in to batting practice and fielding grounders, most decided otherwise, choosing not to stand in the scorching sun in black athletic wear.

When asked how the team prepared to deal with the heat, Baltimore interim manager Tony Mansolino kept it simple.

“By being inside,” he joked. “That’s the preparation.”

Hydration is imperative on days when the temperature soars, especially for pitchers who spend entire innings giving maximum effort on each of their throws.

Mansolino praised the work of the training, strength and medical staff, but he acknowledged the inevitable toll the heat takes.

“You can’t hide from it,” he said. “There’s not a lot of things you can do differently.”

Orioles fans collect free cups of ice to cool down during the game. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Meanwhile, the attendees and staff members took shelter where they could before the game started.

In Lot A, at least one trash can was filled to the brim with water bottles at 2:30 p.m. With fans blasting and tents propped up outside, Orioles staff joked about how lucky they were to secure a spot indoors with air conditioning.

On the concourse, attendees draped towels and fans around their necks. Some beer vendors stuck Gatorade and water bottles into their ice box, sneaking sips in between sales.

The Orioles set up several misting fans and ice stations around Camden Yards to help cool people off. In left field, fans sought out the Bird Bath, hoping the Orioles’ offense would be prolific enough to get Mr. Splash to spray his hose multiple times. Jackson Holliday did his part in the 6-0 win with a run-scoring double in the third inning and a three-run home run in the fifth.

It was the only part of the outfield with more than half the seats filled.

Closer to home plate, a family of four braved the heat and stayed firmly planted in their seats, despite most others sheltering in the shaded areas.

Joseph Whitaker, 47, and Debbie Kolakowski, 64, both had medical concerns that prevented them from easily moving up and down the aisle, so the family prepared as best as they could and arrived at the ballpark at 5:30 p.m.

They brought fans that hung around their necks and held fans with attached misters. Kristofer Whitaker, Joseph’s son, joked that he could’ve stayed up on the concourse.

“But like at the same time, [it’s a] group struggle,” Kristofer Whitaker, 18, said.

His mother, Danielle Whitaker, 46, used to play in the Ravens marching band, so it wasn’t as bad as performing on a hot day in the black and purple uniforms, she said.

Outfielder Ramón Laureano drinks water in the dugout. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

But the family said this heat felt worse because they had just gotten used to the colder temperatures of the rainy weather the week prior.

“This is the first week where it’s, like, brutal,” Danielle Whitaker said.

Fans can expect the same, or potentially hotter weather, to continue after the National Weather Service issued an Extreme Heat Warning extending until 9 p.m. Tuesday. The forecast calls for a high near 104 degrees.