More than any positional group, the bullpen is a feel-it-out group that alters throughout a season. Few winning teams approach the trade deadline with a feeling of security in relief — one injury, or a brutal stretch of games, can send a bullpen into a spiral.

Take closer Félix Bautista’s elbow injury late last season for the Orioles as an example. It was a major blow Baltimore never truly recovered from and his absence was clearly felt in September and into the postseason.

Once more, the Orioles are searching for pitching as the trade deadline approaches. With three starting pitchers out for the season following elbow surgery, there is the belief Baltimore will target starters such as Erick Fedde and Garrett Crochet of the Chicago White Sox.

But the bullpen will be a central focus, too, especially after left-hander Danny Coulombe required surgery to remove bone chips and isn’t expected to return until September.

Last year, the Orioles added right-hander Jacob Webb via waivers and right-hander Shintaro Fujinami in a low-risk deal. And there’s no guarantee the Orioles will look at the top arms on the relief market this year, either, because the expense will be high and there’s trust in their ability to positively tweak a pitcher’s arsenal to bring out his best.

Oakland Athletics right-hander Mason Miller is the crown jewel of potentially available relievers. Entering Tuesday, the Athletics right-hander holds a 2.08 ERA with an 0.81 WHIP, and his high-velocity fastball forces batters to whiff on a mind-boggling 42.4% of the swings they take.

Oakland doesn’t have to trade Miller, though. He’s under team control through 2030. Prying him from Oakland would take an eye-popping package of prospects — the kind of prospects Baltimore hasn’t shown a willingness to part with to this point.

Instead, here are 10 more realistic relief pitchers Baltimore can target in the lead-up to the July 30 trade deadline. Many of the names on this list can be late-inning arms. That’s by design. While right-hander Craig Kimbrel has largely succeeded as Baltimore’s closer, high-leverage situations will only increase as autumn nears.

Kyle Finnegan

The Washington Nationals are hovering just below .500, and with the recently expanded wild card, they aren’t entirely out of the running for an unexpected postseason berth. But selling at the deadline is still general manager Mike Rizzo’s likeliest avenue, and there are several players he could move.

Right-hander Kyle Finnegan is at the top of that list. Finnegan has blossomed into a high-leverage reliever for Washington in recent years, and he’s having the best season of his career. His 22 saves are just six behind his previous career high, and he’s reached that number in just 33 games. Finnegan carries a 2.23 ERA with 1.02 WHIP and is still arbitration eligible next year.

Hunter Harvey

One of two former Orioles on this list, right-hander Hunter Harvey is also another Nationals relief option. Harvey showed flashes of potential with the Orioles but injuries and inconsistencies derailed his progress in Baltimore.

He has found his footing in Washington, though, and he will remain under team control through next season. Harvey’s ERA of 3.49 only recently ballooned when he allowed three earned runs in two-thirds of an inning this week, but beyond that blip, he has proven himself a capable setup man.

Dylan Floro

The trio of Nationals relievers ends here.

Right-hander Dylan Floro, an impending free agent, has emerged as a mid-to-late inning option with Washington this year. He holds a 1.43 ERA and 0.98 WHIP in 37 2/3 innings — and he hasn’t given up a homer yet this season. The 33-year-old limits walks and generates plenty of weak contact. Floro’s ground ball rate of 47.7% is a plus, as he uses a sinker to good effect.

Michael Kopech

The stuff is there, even if his 4.73 ERA is a bit unsightly. Right-hander Michael Kopech’s average fastball velocity of 98.8 mph is in the top 2% of the majors.

He harnessed the heater well earlier in his career for the Chicago White Sox. But walks have been an issue. He led the American League with 91 free passes in 129 1/3 innings last year as a starter, and now pitching out of the bullpen, Kopech’s walk rate is in the bottom 13% of the majors. Kopech is an intriguing option if he can find the strike zone. He still has one year of team control and could cover multiple innings out of the bullpen.

If the Orioles could get Kopech back to his best, his best is great.

Ryan Helsley

For right-hander Ryan Helsley to be an option for the Orioles, the St. Louis Cardinals would first need to decide to sell at the deadline. Hovering above .500, there’s still plenty of time for St. Louis to close the gap on the National League Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers.

Should the Cardinals opt to sell, Helsley will be one of the most coveted arms at the deadline. He’s under another season of team control, which will drive up his price, and Helsley’s metrics are some of the best in the majors. His whiff rate of 36.7% is in the 98th percentile, and his average fastball velocity of 99.4 mph is in the 99th percentile.

Helsley, 29, holds a 2.83 ERA with 27 saves. He’s capable of stepping into that closing role in Baltimore should Kimbrel totter.

Camilo Doval

Another closing possibility is the San Francisco Giants’ Camilo Doval, a hard-throwing right-hander whose electric stuff comes out of a three-quarter arm slot. His arm motion also hides the baseball until late, which helps deceive batters even more.

The Giants aren’t yet guaranteed sellers, and even if they are, the asking price for Doval will be high. He’s under team control until 2028. He led the National League with 39 saves last season. And while his 2024 campaign hasn’t been as lights-out (Doval has a 4.71 ERA) the former All-Star is only 26. His walk rate has been high this season but Doval still misses bats (34.5% whiff rate) and induces ground balls on 55.1% of balls in play.

Tanner Scott

Left-hander Tanner Scott was unpredictable at best during his time with Baltimore and wild at worst. As such, the Orioles moved on from the once-hyped prospect ahead of the 2022 season.

But Scott has turned into one of the most desirable relievers available at the deadline; he holds a 1.59 ERA for the Miami Marlins and, as an impending free agent, is likely on the move. A reunion in Baltimore would be interesting. Scott would bring back his rapid fastball and high whiff rate — as well as a habit to walk batters — and could slot in as a valuable lefty, particularly with Coulombe missing until late in the season.

Steven Wilson

Baltimore could opt for a lower-end addition to the bullpen with Chicago White Sox right-hander Steven Wilson. He hasn’t particularly stood out on paper: a 4.03 ERA with a 1.43 WHIP. But that ERA has only increased recently, when he allowed five runs between his two most recent outings. Before that, Wilson had a 2.95 ERA.

Wilson allows few hard-hit balls but can struggle with command. He also isn’t a swing-and-miss reliever like many others on this list.

Carlos Estévez

Los Angeles Angels closer Carlos Estévez is an impending free agent who the Orioles could target for his elite command of the strike zone. The right-hander has walked just three batters in 24 innings.

Estévez holds a 3.38 ERA with 14 saves and a 0.83 WHIP. He has turned around his season completely. Estévez began with a 6.23 ERA but has since allowed three earned runs in 15 games.

Lucas Erceg

Most eyes are on Miller, and for good reason, but right-hander Lucas Erceg of the Athletics is another potential target. He’s under team control through 2030 and carries a 3.62 ERA with a 1.21 WHIP. Erceg couples a high-velocity fastball (averaging 98.5 mph) with soft contact — a duo not frequently seen.