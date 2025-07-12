Perhaps all it took for the battered Orioles to look like a third wild-card team was to face an equally set-back 42-50 Marlins team. Baltimore extended its win streak to three with a 5-2 victory over Miami on Friday night at Camden Yards.

As time inches ever closer to the trade deadline, games like these offer fans a glimpse into a season that could’ve been and a team strung together by the hope of maybe somehow finding a road back to the playoffs.

Dean Kremer made one of the best starts in his career, earning the win. He floated through seven innings with the nonchalance of a pitcher with a lead and a solid outfield defense.

He pitched a 1-2-3 inning in the second, and in the third he didn’t even wait for Colton Cowser to catch the ball as it flew toward the outfield wall. He just walked off the mound, never looking back once to see if the left fielder ended the inning (he did).

Since May, the righty has a 3.13 ERA. It was the third time this year Kremer has pitched seven innings while giving up three hits. His splitter induced nine whiffs, the second most in his career, per Statcast.

The last time Kremer pitched seven was June 29, when he ended with three hits, six strikeouts and one walk. Friday night’s line was almost an exact copy, except Kremer upped his K’s to seven.

While most of his team couldn’t find solid ground against Kremer, former Orioles infielder Connor Norby secured a single in the top of the third. He and Kyle Stowers played for Baltimore but were traded at last year’s trade deadline for Trevor Rogers. Norby started his season on the injured list with a left oblique strain, but since then he has transitioned into Miami’s everyday third baseman.

Despite Kremer’s start, for a few moments, it seemed the Orioles might be destined to give up another game in the last few innings. The Marlins’ Otto Lopez hit a two-run homer in the ninth against Andrew Kittredge to bring the score to 5-2. With a groundout to Gunnar Henderson, though, Baltimore walked away with heads held high.

Meanwhile, the Orioles ate up everything Marlins starting pitcher Edward Cabrera was willing to feed them, but they were especially vicious off his sinker. On the six he threw, the Orioles collected two doubles and an equal number of singles.

Jordan Westburg rocketed one into the right-center field in the first inning. Jackson Holliday sprinted home to put Baltimore on the board. Ryan O’Hearn drove home Westburg off another sinker he sent into center field, and the O’s finished the first up by two.

Cabrera’s night ended after four innings. It was the first time since June 13 that Cabrera didn’t go at least five and the first time since late April that the right-hander gave up more than three earned runs.

Beyond eight hits and four runs, the Orioles also collected nine hard-hit balls (batted balls that Statcast records as at least 95 mph) off the righty.

Notably absent from the hitting fest was the bottom of the Orioles lineup. From Cowser to former Marlin Jacob Stallings, the sixth through ninth hitters were 2-for-16.

If last week’s torrential rainfall washed away something, it was the stench of an Orioles team struggling to keep its footing for the third wild card, if only for a few moments in the last series before the All-Star break.

Sure, a doubleheader sweep of the Mets and a win against the third-place NL East Marlins aren’t much. But they are one step closer to providing actual competition, and for as long as the wins keep coming, Orioles fans should let the good vibes roll.