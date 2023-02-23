Iconic Baltimore Sun sign removed from Camden Yards

The Sun has set at Camden Yards.

The iconic Baltimore Sun sign that has appeared on the scoreboard at Oriole Park at Camden Yards since its opening in 1992 has been removed, a team spokesperson told The Baltimore Banner. The team is continuing to evaluate options and is “having conversations” regarding what will replace the iconic sign, the spokesperson said, but is not in a position to share details yet.

The spokesperson also said The Baltimore Sun lettering within the vintage clock atop the scoreboard has also been removed.

The sign had grown synonymous with the ballpark, and the letters H and E were used to signify whether the scorekeeper had ruled a play a hit or an error.

A source with direct knowledge of the situation told The Banner that The Sun had not paid for the sign for “more than a few years.” The Athletic first reported in June the organization’s plans to change the advertising board on the scoreboard.

There have been several notable changes at Camden Yards in the last year. The concession vendor will change this upcoming season, from Delaware North to Levy Restaurants. The most glaring change involved moving the left field wall back about 30 feet and raising the fence to 13 feet.