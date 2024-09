The Orioles punched their ticket to the postseason on Tuesday night with an impressive win over the Yankees. They may not look like the dominant regular season team they were in 2023, but is this year’s squad built better for the playoffs than last year’s?

Live from Yankee Stadium, Paul Mancano and Danielle Allentuck relive a jubilant night in the O’s clubhouse. Then they look ahead to the final five games of the regular season and the wild card series that awaits.