In a season full of these sorts of losses, the extra-innings defeat the Orioles suffered Tuesday still provided a gut-wrenching ending for the 35,200 fans in attendance on a raucous Hawaiian-shirt giveaway night. The swing of emotions, from elation to despair in the form of two four-run innings, one for either team, was capped with a 10th-inning stumble against the New York Mets.

The Orioles remain the only team in Major League Baseball without a walk-off victory this season. They shouldn’t have required one in the series opener, but alas, a collapse struck once more as Baltimore turned what looked to be a sure win into a 7-6 defeat.

For all the good cheer built during a sweep of the Atlanta Braves over the weekend, the way the Orioles lost Tuesday’s game — not so much the fact they lost — provided another low-light in a season defined by them.

“It stings, there’s no doubt. It feels the same way as the one we lost in Tampa,” said interim manager Tony Mansolino, referencing when Baltimore blew an eight-run lead to the Rays. “It doesn’t feel good. I think you constantly go back to your preparation, your process. Did we do everything right? Did we get the guys in the right spots? I feel like we did. It just wasn’t our night.”

It appeared as if it would be Baltimore’s night in the sixth inning, when the home crowd rose into a frenzy when Ryan O’Hearn and Ramón Laureano each chipped in two-run hits. But a pair of two-run home runs against right-hander Bryan Baker in the eighth leveled the score and, while right-hander Yennier Cano stranded the bases loaded in the 10th, Juan Soto’s leadoff single scored the automatic runner to put New York (53-39) ahead.

And despite having the three batters the Orioles would have most liked in the 10th — Jordan Westburg, Gunnar Henderson and O’Hearn — a strikeout, popup and groundout sealed Baltimore’s loss. The emotion at the final out was much different than a few innings earlier.

“Any loss is disappointing, especially [how] tonight was a battle back and forth like that and we didn’t come out on top,” O’Hearn said. “I think the at-bats were pretty good against some good pitching and that one big inning was awesome. It was a battle, we just — it’s baseball.”

The anticipation that rose when O’Hearn came to the plate with bases loaded in the sixth inning was palpable, and when the ball left O’Hearn’s bat for the right-field corner, the standing crowd erupted in a way that it hasn’t frequently this season.

That’s not for a lack of trying or wanting. Over the first two months of the season, the anticipatory, bases-loaded moments that were similar to the one the Orioles felt in the sixth inning Tuesday ended in deflation. Losses mounted, the hole in the standings grew deeper, and a crowd ready to roar sat back down.

What made Tuesday special, then, was the distinct RAHHHH that followed O’Hearn’s two-run double, and the RAHHHH that accompanied Laureano’s subsequent two-run single. The consecutive knocks chased Mets right-hander Clay Holmes from the game and handed Baltimore the lead.

O’Hearn and Laureano were fitting players to provide the largest hits in the sixth. They have been Baltimore’s best hitters this season, and as the trade deadline approaches at the end of this month, they may well be the two most coveted batters the Orioles have to offer.

It remains to be seen whether the Orioles will offer them, of course. But the path back to playoff contention is steep. Even with the strong play of late, Baltimore returned to 10 games under .500 (40-50) and remains well back of wild-card eligibility.

The euphoria of Baltimore’s four-run sixth inning crashed down in the span of four batters to begin the eighth. Baker, a steady option all year, couldn’t record an out. He faced the heart of the Mets’ order, and they beat him in emphatic fashion.

“Those are really good hitters,” Mansolino said. “They’ve done that to a lot of people over the years, and unfortunately it wasn’t Bake’s night.”

It began with a single from Brandon Nimmo, and when Francisco Lindor launched a two-run home run, the Orioles’ lead was dented but not totaled. But then Juan Soto singled and, after a mound visit from pitching coach Drew French, Baker threw Pete Alonso a slider just off the outside edge of the plate. The strength from Alonso to hit an off-plate pitch as well as he did was impressive. He sent it over the center-field fence for the second two-run homer in quick succession.

Brandon Young threw the fifth immaculate inning in franchise history. (Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Those runs overshadow what was the best start of right-hander Brandon Young’s nascent career. In his previous four major league appearances, Young never pitched into the sixth; he allowed at least three earned runs each time. The two runs he allowed in 5 1/3 innings showed a massive improvement, and given the lingering pitching injuries, Young will likely play a role at least in the immediate future.

“Any time you can get out there and get past five innings, put my team in a chance to win, I think that’s a good thing,” said Young, who’s scheduled to start again Sunday, the final day before the All-Star break. “Keep building on it. There’s always things to get better at, keep working at, so I’m excited to keep working at it and learning.”

His appearance included a bit of history, too.

The final pitch of the top half of Young’s fifth inning just nicked the zone, and home plate umpire David Arrieta didn’t hesitate to punch out Mets catcher Luis Torrens. The two batters before him swung through splitters. It took nine pitches in all — nine pitches, nine strikes — and Young walked off the mound with a smack of his glove.

Young said he didn’t realize he threw an immaculate inning until he reached the clubhouse later, and injured catcher Chadwick Tromp informed him.

“Pretty cool, man,” Young said. “Pretty cool.”

The young starter produced only the fifth immaculate inning in Orioles history, and he was the first to do so since Kevin Gausman on April 23, 2018.

Young soon fell from the immaculate, however, to produce a maculate sixth inning. For as deceptive as Young’s splitter had been to that point (producing six of his nine whiffs), Ronny Mauricio dropped his bat head on a low-and-inside splitter and powered it for a leadoff home run. Then Brett Baty and Nimmo lashed consecutive doubles to provide the Mets a one-run lead.

The swings from O’Hearn and Laureano flipped that into an Orioles lead, and Jackson Holliday’s seventh-inning solo homer provided Baltimore with a four-run edge. But it all fell away, leaving the Orioles to wonder yet again where it all went wrong.