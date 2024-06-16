MILWAUKEE — Pitcher Bryse Wilson offered his assessment of the trade that brought Joey Ortiz to Milwaukee from Baltimore after the Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-1 on Saturday.

Joey Ortiz hit a three-run homer and Wilson gave up three hits in 5 1/3 innings in the game.

“I think the Orioles messed up,” Wilson said of the trade with Baltimore that brought Ortiz along with left-handed pitcher DL Hall to Milwaukee for 2021 Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes on Feb. 1. “I’m not going to lie. Obviously they get Corbin, but that’s a generational player right there. He hits. He plays. He leads the defense. What’s not to like?”

Burnes has done his part for the Orioles. He has a 2.08 ERA, a 7-2 record and 82 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings as part of a pitching staff that has been beleaguered by injuries.