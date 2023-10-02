Photos: Orioles honor Hall of Famer Brooks Robinson

One day after the Orioles’ final game of the regular season, a small sea of orange flowed into the stands at Camden Yards for one reason, and one reason only: to honor Brooks Robinson.
The late Hall of Fame third baseman, who racked up accolade after accolade during his 23 seasons in Baltimore, died last Tuesday. He was 86.
Family, fans and members of the Baltimore Orioles organization gathered Monday morning to honor the 16-time Golden Glove winner’s passing. Fellow Hall of Famers Eddie Murray, Cal Ripken Jr., Joe Torre and Jim Kaat shared memories of their friend, as did Orioles Hall of Famers Doug DeCinces and Boog Powell.
“I’m not very good at saying goodbye, so I’ll see you on the field again someday Brooksie,” said Powell, one of Robinson’s longtime teammates and friends. “I’ll be ready for that throw, and we’ll be smiling together. I love you my friend, and miss you very much.”
Members of the Baltimore Orioles 2023 team were in attendance as well, receiving applause and encouragement after being acknowledged by Scott Garceau, an Orioles play-by-play broadcaster, who led the ceremony.
“The ‘5′ hanging from the warehouse, the ‘5′ in the grass right here in front of us, the ‘5′ patch on the right sleeve of the team’s uniforms,” said Garceau, as he closed his remarks from the podium.
“As Austin Hays put it the other day ... wouldn’t it be great if we could win it all for Brooks.”
