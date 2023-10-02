Baltimore Orioles

Photos: Orioles honor Hall of Famer Brooks Robinson

The Orioles icon passed away Tuesday at 86

Ulysses Muñoz

Published 10/2/2023 3:28 p.m. EDT

From left: National Baseball Hall of Famer Eddie Murray and Orioles Hall of Famers Boog Powell and Doug DeCinces listen as speakers memorialize the late Brooks Robinson at a ceremony inside Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Monday, October 2, 2023. The Orioles icon and National Baseball Hall of Fame third baseman died last week at 86.
From left: National Baseball Hall of Famer Eddie Murray and Orioles Hall of Famers Boog Powell and Doug DeCinces listen as speakers memorialize the late Brooks Robinson at a ceremony inside Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Monday, October 2, 2023. The Orioles icon and National Baseball Hall of Fame third baseman died last week at 86. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

One day after the Orioles’ final game of the regular season, a small sea of orange flowed into the stands at Camden Yards for one reason, and one reason only: to honor Brooks Robinson.

The late Hall of Fame third baseman, who racked up accolade after accolade during his 23 seasons in Baltimore, died last Tuesday. He was 86.

National Baseball Hall of Famer Jim Kaat memorializes the late Brooks Robinson at a ceremony inside Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Monday, October 2, 2023. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Brooks Farley, left, and her brother Grant Farley speak at a memorial for their grandfather, the late Brooks Robinson, during a memorial service at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Monday, October 2, 2023. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Family, fans and members of the Baltimore Orioles organization gathered Monday morning to honor the 16-time Golden Glove winner’s passing. Fellow Hall of Famers Eddie Murray, Cal Ripken Jr., Joe Torre and Jim Kaat shared memories of their friend, as did Orioles Hall of Famers Doug DeCinces and Boog Powell.

“I’m not very good at saying goodbye, so I’ll see you on the field again someday Brooksie,” said Powell, one of Robinson’s longtime teammates and friends. “I’ll be ready for that throw, and we’ll be smiling together. I love you my friend, and miss you very much.”

Orioles Hall of Famer Boog Powell memorializes the late Brooks Robinson at a ceremony inside Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Monday, October 2, 2023. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

National Baseball Hall of Famer Eddie Murray blows a kiss to the sky for the late Brooks Robinson at a ceremony inside Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Monday, October 2, 2023. The Orioles icon and National Baseball Hall of Fame third baseman died last week at 86.

National Baseball Hall of Famer Eddie Murray blows a kiss to the sky for the late Brooks Robinson at a ceremony inside Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Monday, October 2, 2023. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Baltimore Orioles pitcher Kyle Gibson attends a memorial ceremony for the late Brooks Robinson inside Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Monday, October 2, 2023. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez, left, and first baseman Ryan O'Hearn attend a memorial ceremony for the late Brooks Robinson inside Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Monday, October 2, 2023. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Members of the Baltimore Orioles 2023 team were in attendance as well, receiving applause and encouragement after being acknowledged by Scott Garceau, an Orioles play-by-play broadcaster, who led the ceremony.

“The ‘5′ hanging from the warehouse, the ‘5′ in the grass right here in front of us, the ‘5′ patch on the right sleeve of the team’s uniforms,” said Garceau, as he closed his remarks from the podium.

“As Austin Hays put it the other day ... wouldn’t it be great if we could win it all for Brooks.”

An orange number 5 is surrounded by orange flowers at a memorial for the late Brooks Robinson held inside Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Monday, October 2, 2023. The Orioles icon and National Baseball Hall of Fame third baseman died last week at 86.

An orange number 5 is surrounded by orange flowers at a memorial for the late Brooks Robinson held inside Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Monday, October 2, 2023. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

A plaque honoring the late Brooks Robinson is displayed during a ceremony inside Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Monday, October 2, 2023. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

A fan named Brooks is applauded by the audience when fans named after the late Brooks Robinson were asked to stand during a memorial service at Camden Yards on Monday, October 2, 2023. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

National Baseball Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. memorializes the late Brooks Robinson at a ceremony inside Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Monday, October 2, 2023. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Baltimore Orioles applaud during a memorial service for the late Brooks Robinson inside Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Monday, October 2, 2023. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

National Baseball Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. hugs his wife, Judge Laura Ripken, after a memorial ceremony honoring the late Brooks Robinson inside Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Monday, October 2, 2023. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)