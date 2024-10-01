Orioles legend and part owner Cal Ripken Jr. and his brother Billy Ripken are selling their majority stake in the Aberdeen IronBirds, the Orioles High-A affiliate, to Attain Sports Partners.

Cal Ripken Jr., a Hall of Famer who played all 21 of his major league seasons with the Orioles, purchased the Utica Blue Sox in 2001 and moved them to Aberdeen, his hometown. The team was then renamed as the IronBirds and became an Orioles affiliate.

Billy Ripken played seven of his 12 major league seasons with the hometown team. The brothers will remain a part of the ownership group, according to a news release announcing the deal.

In January, Ripken joined the group led by David Rubenstein to purchase a majority stake in the Orioles. The group bought the last remaining shares of the team in August.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“Bill and I are proud of what we have been able to bring to our hometown,” Ripken said in a statement. “Since 2002, through the IronBirds and our Ripken Experience Aberdeen youth baseball complex, we have been able to provide wonderful experiences for baseball fans of all ages. At this stage of my life, I thought the timing was right to turn over the day-to-day management of the IronBirds to Greg. I am thrilled that we can partner with such well-respected operators like Greg and Attain Sports.”

Attain Sports Partners already owns the Bowie Baysox, the Orioles’ Double-A affiliate, and the Frederick Keys of the MLB Draft League.

“Today marks an exciting day for me personally and for our entire organization. The opportunity to grow Attain Sports by welcoming a terrific team like the IronBirds, and to partner with Cal and Bill Ripken, is very meaningful,” Greg Baroni, CEO and managing partner of Attain Sports, said in a statement. “We look forward to continuing to deliver baseball as affordable family entertainment with a commitment to community engagement, exceptional customer service, and innovative experiences right here in Aberdeen.”