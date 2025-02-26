Move aside, Shorebirds. For one night this season, Delmarva will be home to the Wild Ponies.

As the trend for alternate identities continues through the minor leagues, the Orioles' low-A affiliate unveiled a special logo and merchandise that features a local connection. In honor of the wild ponies that inhabit Assateague Island, Delmarva will wear Wild Ponies branding on May 17 against the Fredericksburg Nationals.

The logo depicts a Saltwater Cowboy escorting a wild pony to shore in a nod to a yearly tradition on the Eastern Shore. Each year, the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company hosts the “Pony Penning” — when wild ponies are escorted from Assateague Island to Chincoteague Island for auction. Money raised in the auction goes toward the management of the Virginia herd of ponies.

There are estimated to be about 150 ponies between two herds roaming Assateague Island, which is split between Maryland and Virginia.

“The Shorebirds have and always will be a community minded organization first and we thought what better way to honor Delmarva than connecting the Shorebirds brand with the Wild Ponies on Assateague Island,” Chris Bitters, Shorebirds general manager, said in a statement. “This identity not only connects with our local Delmarva community, but worldwide as many families have come to the Eastern Shore just to see the Wild Ponies providing a great opportunity to increase the footprint and knowledge of this community attraction and our region in general.”

At Arthur W. Perdue Stadium on May 17, there will also be special attractions, food items and promotional events to honor the wild ponies, according to a release. A portion of all proceeds from merchandise to ticket sales will go toward supporting the wild ponies in the region.

Merchandise for the Delmarva Wild Ponies.

This isn’t the first time the Orioles’ minor league clubs have gotten in on the alternate identity trend. In 2023, the Triple-A Norfolk Tides appeared as the Norfolk Lumpia, Red Stockings and Squeezers, among other identities for single games. The Aberdeen IronBirds appeared as the Steamed Crabs in 2023, as well. And this year, the IronBirds will be the Cencerros Increibles de Aberdeen for one game.

And the Shorebirds unveiled an alternate identity as the Scrapple several years ago.