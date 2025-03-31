Umpires (and broadcasters) calling games at Camden Yards this season will have a whole host of new rules to memorize, thanks to the new(er) left-field wall at Oriole Park.

The Orioles have installed a new section of padded green wall that reaches from just inside the left-field foul line to the bullpens in left-center field for the 2025 season. But the concrete wall that was erected prior to the 2022 season is still standing, reaching 21 inches higher than the latest iteration. This creates an interesting dynamic for a ball that finds its way between the two structures.

The Orioles have painted a thin vertical line just to the left of the 373-foot marker in fair territory, where the new wall begins. This will be key in determining which balls are in play and which are not.

According to the ground rules, a batted ball that hits the (2022) green concrete wall above the outfield fence on or to the left of the yellow line is considered in play. A ball that goes to the right of that line is out of play. This means that if a ball were to strike the back wall to the right of the line and bounce back onto the field, it would be considered a home run.

The Orioles have also constructed a “home run porch,” which occupies the space between the two walls, to the left of Mr. Splash’s expanded platform. Black metal railings stretch along the porch. The ground rules state that a these railings are considered out of play as well. A ball that hits the railings on the fly is a homer. On a bounce, and it’s a ground rule double.

Gone is Elrod’s Corner, the name used to refer to the hard angle next to the bullpens when the wall was moved three years ago. In straightaway left field is a less severely angled bit of wall, which could still create for some interesting bounces.

The rest of the ground rules remain the same for 2025. The gray metal support pipe that separates the stands from the bullpens in left field is out of play, as they were prior to the new construction.

Given the size and prominence of the latest wall, these ground rules will likely be visited frequently, at least until the Orioles move the wall again.