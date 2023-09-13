John Means takes a critical step in his first start for Orioles since 2022

Before Lars Nootbaar stepped into the box at Camden Yards, marking the end of a 17-month wait for this moment, John Means filled his lungs. He breathed deeply, in and out, then dug his cleat into the mound and fired his first pitch.

Strike.

And about an hour and a half later, Means could take another deep breath — this one after 75 pitches over five innings. He smiled and laughed in the Orioles dugout. The relief evident; his first start since undergoing Tommy John elbow reconstruction surgery last year and navigating the lengthy rehab process that follows had gone well.

The fact Means left the mound healthy was grounds for celebration alone, but his overall performance was serviceable. He allowed three runs in those five innings, including two solo homers, yet the greater picture in Tuesday’s 5-2 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals was that Means was on that mound at all.

The incremental steps — from surgery to running to lifting to throwing to throwing hard — all led back here.

The start laid the groundwork for what could be a major lift to Baltimore as it nears the postseason. Even with the loss, the Orioles are closing in on clinching a playoff berth at some point late this week, depending on results elsewhere and in Baltimore. An American League East division title is the next check-list item within reach.

Adding Means to a six-man rotation in September alleviates a rising number of innings for their young starts. And more strong results down the stretch could propel Means into the playoff rotation, which likely will be four starters, or secure his place as a long reliever out of the bullpen.

That’s all in the future. What came Tuesday was the end of one chapter and the beginning of the next.

It was the conclusion of a rehab process that lasted 17 months and included six minor league appearances since August. What comes next is still to be determined, although Tuesday’s five innings were a solid starting point, even as the offense behind him stranded 10 runners against St. Louis pitching.

Means peppered the strike zone throughout but was left to watch as a high fastball above the zone was still powered out of the yard by Paul Goldschmidt. The 30-year-old southpaw fell victim to a pair of bloop singles in the second before the Cardinals loaded the bases with no outs through a fielder’s choice, yet Means limited the damage to one sacrifice fly.

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher John Means (47) is greeted by teammates and coaches in the dugout during a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

From there, Means retired eight straight Cardinals hitters. He forced whiffs on five changeups — the pitch that helped Means reach his pre-injury heights — before Richie Palacios hit the first of his two homers.

Palacios, who attended Towson University, powered another homer against right-hander Jorge López later, one of the two runs that crossed against Baltimore’s newly reacquired reliever. And Baltimore’s offense struggled throughout, unable to capitalize on right-hander Adam Wainwright’s uneven season for the Cardinals.

Entering Tuesday, Wainwright had allowed six or more runs in four of his previous six outings. The 42-year-old starter avoided damage until Anthony Santander and Ryan O’Hearn produced RBIs in the fifth inning. He allowed seven hits yet two runs and earned his 199th career win in the process.

And even after Wainwright left, the opportunities fell by the wayside for the Orioles. They finished 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position and stranded 10 baserunners.