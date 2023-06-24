Cedric Mullins returns to the Orioles lineup after a month on the injured list

The leader of the Orioles clubhouse is back.

Cedric Mullins was activated on Saturday after going on the injured list on May 30 with a right groin strain, returning to his familiar spot at the top of the lineup and in centerfield against the Seattle Mariners on Saturday. Aaron Hicks, who took over center field with Mullins out, will move to right field and Gunnar Henderson, who primarily handled leadoff duties, will bat sixth.

“This is an injury I’ve never dealt with before, so it was really no idea in my head what the timeline would be like,” Mullins said. “My body was responding really well in Florida and I was progressing every single day, kind of pushed the leg a little bit to the point it feels really good.”

Manager Brandon Hyde said Mullins’ swift return was the “best-case scenario” for Baltimore. Mullins said this groin strain reminded him of a hamstring injury in 2017, but the 28-year-old was optimistic the latest injury wouldn’t keep him sidelined as long, and he was right.

Mullins said that during his Triple-A Norfolk rehab games, he wasn’t as concerned with his swing as he was with his running — “like how does my body react to a shift in position, change in angles, running straight at good speeds.”

Mullins — who was an All-Star two summers ago and Silver Slugger winner — is hard to replace. He was hitting .263 with a .356 OBP at the time of his injury. The Orioles, though, managed to get by just fine. They went 11-9 in Mullins’ absence, maintaining their second-place standing in the American League East.

“There was a lot of concern when we lost Ced,” Hyde said. “Twenty games, hopefully we were going to respond the way we did. We could’ve played better. There were some games in there where we didn’t play our best baseball, but to lose one of your main players and to stay above .500 and to stay right in the thick of it, I think that was really important we did that.”

The Orioles have a new face to thank for that: Hicks, whom they signed the day after Mullins’ injury. Hicks was released by the New York Yankees just days prior, and the Orioles were interested in him prior to Mullins’ getting hurt. But, with their center fielder out and their top center field prospect injured at the time, adding Hicks became a necessity.

Hicks has more than delivered. He’s hitting .310 with three home runs in his 19 games with the Orioles, a remarkable turnaround from the .188 batting average he put up with the Yankees prior to his release. While Hicks hasn’t played right field as much because Aaron Judge held down that position in New York, that’s where the 33-year-old Hicks finds himself Saturday against the Mariners. It will be his first time playing right field since 2017.

Hyde said Hicks will play all three outfield positions for Baltimore now, and in doing so, Anthony Santander will find himself as a designated hitter more frequently.

“He’s played outfield his whole life,” Hyde said of Hicks. “Feel really good with those three outfielders we have out there right now, and we’re just so much more athletic this year. This team is a really athletic team. And Hicksy has played really well for us defensively.”

In addition to Mullins’ return, the Orioles called up left-hander Bruce Zimmermann to provide long relief in the bullpen. They optioned utility man Josh Lester and right-hander Logan Gillaspie.