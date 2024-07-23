MIAMI — The Orioles added right-handed pitching prospect Chayce McDermott to the taxi squad Tuesday ahead of a series against the Marlins, bringing him to Miami and signaling the possibility of an upcoming major league debut.

Baltimore could use McDermott either Wednesday or Thursday against the Marlins; the club hasn’t announced a starting pitcher for either game. However, the Orioles may not need a fifth starter. For the time being, they are using a four-man rotation because days off have enabled their starters to pitch on regular rest.

For instance, right-hander Corbin Burnes would be on regular rest to throw Wednesday because of Monday’s off day. The same goes for right-hander Grayson Rodriguez. The two hurlers, who make up the top of Baltimore’s rotation, opened the second half of the campaign with wins against the Texas Rangers over the weekend.

McDermott, considered Baltimore’s sixth-best prospect, per Baseball America, holds a 3.96 ERA with Triple-A Norfolk this season with a 1.429 WHIP. McDermott, like many young pitchers, can struggle with command at times. He averages 5.3 walks per nine innings, but the Ball State University product also brings swing-and-miss potential with a fastball that reaches the high 90s and slider that has ample sweep to it.

There’s no guarantee McDermott would pitch this series for the Orioles. The taxi squad allows McDermott to be close in case he’s needed, although there’s precedent this season for the Orioles using the taxi squad ahead of a debut.

Baltimore put left-hander Cade Povich on the taxi squad in Toronto and later activated him for his debut June 6. Povich was optioned shortly before the All-Star break, although manager Brandon Hyde didn’t think Povich would remain in Triple-A long.

With season-ending injuries to right-handers Tyler Wells and Kyle Bradish and left-hander John Means, the Orioles are in need of rotation help. The trade deadline is July 30, and Baltimore is expected to be active in talks. But Povich and McDermott are two internal candidates to help the rotation this season and beyond.

Povich posted mixed results across seven starts. He allowed eight runs in one inning against the Oakland Athletics but also held the Atlanta Braves scoreless in six innings.

McDermott may be the next to show what he can do.