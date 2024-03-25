The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Click here to view our Terms of Sale.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service and Privacy Policies .

The new name is still to be determined. What is known is Checkerspot Brewing in Pigtown is making a change.

The brewery was scheduled to ring in opening day with the limited release of a light, refreshing Mexican lager named “Adios Angelos,” a toast to the impending change in ownership of the Orioles from the Angelos family to a group led by billionaire and philanthropist David Rubenstein.

Instead, the brewery is considering a new name for the lager that has hints of lime, agave and salt after Peter Angelos died Saturday at 94.

Once Checkerspot owner and brewer Judy Neff learned of the patriarch’s passing, she said she decided to drop the name out of respect for the Angelos family.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“It was meant to be excitement about the new ownership,” Neff wrote in a message. “Excited for opening day!”

The Mexican lager, which Neff previously described as “a really light beer” that’s “super refreshing and tastes really good,” will still be on tap at Checkerspot Brewery on March 28 for an Orioles opening day celebration. It’s one of two specialty drafts coming, joining Birdland Pale Ale, which is described as a tart pale ale with mangoes.

Checkerspot will open at 11 a.m. to “start the baseball tailgating” before the 3:05 p.m. first pitch, Neff said.

The brewery also makes a beer called Bird Is the Word, a honey kölsch made with local honey malt from Bear Branch Malthouse and honey from Charm City Meadworks.