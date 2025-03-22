Perhaps the people who examined the designs for the Chesapeake Baysox’s upcoming alternate identity needed to be more online, or a little less mature.

The Baysox unveiled an alternate identity as the Chesapeake Oyster Catchers to be used for select home games. The trend is all over the minor leagues, and the Orioles’ Double-A affiliate was just joining in on the fun.

The team shared two logos as part of the new identity: an American oystercatcher bird perched on a baseball bat and an oyster shell with a baseball-like pearl resting in the webbing of a glove.

But within minutes, the Baysox wound up deleting their post on X.

The response to the Baysox’s oyster-in-glove alternate logo shows that some people have their minds elsewhere. This is a family friendly website, so let’s dance around it.

The predominant response — fueling a viral rush on social media — was that the oyster-in-glove logo looked a little like something you’d see in an anatomy class. The big baseball near the top of the oyster shell didn’t help matters.

Oh, Twitter.

According to a release from the Baysox, the oyster-in-glove logo was intended to show “a baseball nestled inside a Chesapeake oyster, playfully ‘caught’ by an orange baseball mitt. The team’s wordmark shimmers like the Bay itself, capturing the beauty and spirit of the region.”

If only that shined through as intended. But the Baysox are leaning into the situation for a good cause.

“If we’re going to go viral, let’s make it count!” the Baysox’s Instagram account wrote in a caption advertising the multiple Oyster Catchers logos. “Some of you saw an oyster. Others saw something unexpected in our alternate identity Oyster Catchers patch (we won’t unsee it either!). We see an opportunity to turn laughs into meaningful, positive impact in our community.”

In celebration of Women’s History Month, they announced, 10% of all Oyster Catchers merchandise sales will support Cervivor, a nonprofit dedicated to cervical cancer education and advocacy.

Cervivor was founded by an Upper Marlboro, Maryland resident, Tamika Felder. According to the nonprofit’s website, Cervivor focuses on educating and motivating those impacted by cervical cancer to “end stigma, influence decision and change, and end cervical cancer.”

“Social media brought the jokes — now let’s use its power for good,” the Baysox wrote.