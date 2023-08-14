Colton Cowser saw a lot of winning in his first taste of Major League Baseball. The Orioles went a remarkable 19-7 in games in which the outfielder played.

The hits, however, were harder to come by.

Cowser, who hit just .115 in his first 26 big-league games, was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Monday to make room for veteran Aaron Hicks, who returns from a three-week stint on the 10-day injured list.

Cowser, 23, had a .443 on-base plus slugging (OPS) with just two extra-base hits and no homers. The former No. 5 overall pick ranks 12th in Baseball America’s Top 100 prospects list and 14th in MLB Pipeline’s.

Hicks, meanwhile, has recovered from a left hamstring strain and returns to the Orioles after two rehab games in Norfolk. A rare impactful midseason free-agent acquisition, Hicks was hitting .252 with a .784 OPS with the O’s prior to the injury.

On July 4, a reeling Orioles team that had lost six of its last seven games called on Cowser to add a spark. It would be disingenuous to say Cowser propelled the O’s to the eight-game win streak that followed, as he hit just .143 during the streak. But his laid-back nature meshed well in a clubhouse that featured several of his former minor league teammates, and he rarely showed outward frustration at his early struggles.

The Orioles are on better footing than they were six weeks ago, having just taken two of three from the red-hot Seattle Mariners. When Cowser got the call, Baltimore was six games behind a Tampa Bay team that appeared unbeatable. Today, as the outfielder returns to Norfolk, the big-league club has a three-game cushion atop the American League East, boasting more wins (73) than any other AL team.

Though Cowser’s offensive numbers with the club left much to be desired, he helped fill the void left by Hicks, playing all three outfield positions. Now, he rejoins the Tides, where he dominated Triple-A competition this season, hitting .330 with a .996 OPS in 56 games.

A year or two ago, a roster move such as this would be met with protest from Baltimore fans. Swapping a highly rated prospect for a 33-year-old on an expiring contract would make little sense during a losing season. But the O’s have completed that chapter of their multiyear rebuild, and prospect development, while still important, now comes secondary to winning games.

We’ve already seen the Orioles implement this approach several times this season. The club has kept promising but unpolished youngsters Kyle Stowers, DL Hall and Joey Ortiz marinating in Norfolk, instead relying on more experienced players, such as Ryan McKenna, Cole Irvin and Jorge Mateo.

Cowser’s rookie frustrations should not be cause for alarm. In close to the same sample size, catcher Adley Rutschman hit just .183 to start his major league career in 2022 before turning himself into a finalist for AL Rookie of the Year. Outfielder Cedric Mullins was sent down to Double-A Bowie in a disastrous 2019 season, then earned his first All-Star nod just two years later.

Cowser himself has struggled at times adjusting to higher levels of competition, before ultimately figuring things out. He had a .243 batting average in his first two months with High-A Aberdeen in 2022, then he flipped a switch in June and earned two promotions before the end of the season. If he picks up where he left off with the Tides, Cowser could be back in Baltimore when rosters expand from 26 to 28 players in September.