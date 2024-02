The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Perhaps the most intriguing roster battle this spring will be between the Orioles’ talented young outfielders. Can both Colton Cowser and Heston Kjerstad sneak onto the Opening Day roster? If so, what happens to Ryan McKenna?

Paul Mancano and Danielle Allentuck break down Cowser’s hot start to Grapefruit League action, then discuss Cole Irvin’s impressive start and provide an update on the O’s top prospects.

Tune in live at 11 a.m.