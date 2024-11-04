Two Orioles players had a chance to earn their first Rawlings Gold Glove awards Sunday, but the finalists missed out on the honor. Ryan Mountcastle and Colton Cowser produced top-quality defensive seasons at first base and in left field, respectively, but it wasn’t enough to clinch the distinction.

The Minnesota Twins’ Carlos Santana and Cleveland Guardians’ Steven Kwan won at their positions instead, with the awards announced during an ESPN program Sunday night.

Santana, 38, is well deserving of the award. He led all first basemen with an 11 fielding run value, according to Statcast. Mountcastle was seventh with a 2.

For Kwan, this is his third straight Gold Glove award. He produced well in defensive runs saved metrics, leading American League left fielders with 10 to Alex Verdugo’s 8 and Cowser’s 4. But Cowser, who patrols a massive left field at Camden Yards, had twice as much range as Kwan (with 8 outs above average compared to Kwan’s 4, per Statcast).

In addition, Cowser led all players with at least 750 innings played in left field with a 10 fielding run value, according to Statcast (Kwan had 6). According to FanGraphs, Cowser had the top defensive runs above average metric (5) of players who played left field for at least 800 innings. That topped Kwan (3.6) and Verdugo (0), the other finalists.

And per the SABR Defensive Index — which accounts for 25% of Gold Glove consideration, with 75% coming from managers and coaches — Cowser led the American League with a 5 through Aug. 11. In the updated SDI rankings, which were made publicly available after Gold Glovers were announced, Cowser finished third with 6.4. The Texas Rangers’ Wyatt Langford, who wasn’t a finalist, led with 6.8. And Kwan fell to a 4.7 SDI by the season’s end.

The SDI takes into account multiple measures of defensive statistics, tracking batted ball locations and data from Statcast, Sports Info Solutions and STATS Perform. Mountcastle, meanwhile, ranked third in the SDI at first base through the better part of the season. Even though he finished behind Santana, his place as a finalist reinforces the progress he has made at a position he only began playing as a professional. Mountcastle was a shortstop in high school.

On the SDI scale, Santana led American League first basemen with 9.5, well ahead of Mountcastle’s second-place 4.6.

With Mountcastle and Cowser missing out on Gold Glove awards, the Orioles have had just two winners since 2015, Manny Machado and Ramón Urías. Cowser remains a rookie of the year candidate, and that award will be announced Nov. 18 at 6 p.m. on MLB Network.